Turkish Airlines cares about the future of our world through its sustainable operations

By uniting regions, cultures and economies with flights operating to more than 300 destinations on five continents, Turkish Airlines continues to spread its wings for the future of the world. During 2021, the global brand avoided cutting down tens of thousands of trees and polluting hundreds of thousands of cubic meters of water through its sustainability operations with four pillars: humanity, the world, the optimization function and management.

Turkish Airlines has officially reported that it is campaigning against environmental issues facing the world in the regions where airlines operate, ranging from air cargo to in-flight catering, aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) and airport landing services. The national carrier’s latest initiative was the use of green fuel during its flight between Istanbul and Paris on February 2, 2022. The global brand plans to increase the frequencies and destinations that use this fuel, which is now used for one flight per week to Paris, Oslo, Gothenburg, Copenhagen, London and Stockholm.

We are the airline that flies to more countries than any other country with 128 countries in our network and every destination we fly to has its own unique character waiting to be discovered. Protecting the future of these uniquely beautiful regions with their natural, historical, financial or cultural assets is important for Turkish Airlines. As we bring many to these wonders every day, we also desire to bring these rare works to our world intact in the future. From this perspective, we are improving all of our operations with sustainable efforts to protect our world for future generations. “Turkish Airlines will continue to fly in the blue sky on the green earth,” said the Chairman of the Board of Directors and Executive Committee of Turkish Airlines, Professor Dr. Ahmet Polat, of green operations.

Aircraft Maintenance Hangar recycles rainwater into usable water

As the leading MRO company in the region with its technical capabilities, Turkish Technic promises a more environmentally conscious future with its renovated facility. Turkish Technic’s C/D hangar, which is one of the company’s service sites and Turkey’s largest aircraft maintenance facility under one roof, stores rainwater and turns it into usable water. This water, which is stored and treated through a rainwater harvesting system, is then used throughout the facility for daily water treatment use rather than drawing water from the city water supply. During 2021, 54% of the facility’s water use was covered by rainwater.

With revenues of over $1 billion from its operations in 2021, Technik is making a significant contribution to Turkey’s exports while ensuring that by treating the water used during these operations, the company has prevented $1.471 billion in waste. Liters of water, which is equivalent to using 59 A person. In addition, the successful brand avoided the cutting of 6,710 trees by recycling 632 tons of non-hazardous waste and ensuring 39,119 cubic meters of soil was cleaned while recovering 700 tons of hazardous waste.

Turkish goods transport Uganda’s economy into the future

As the fastest growing brand in the global freight sector, Turkish Cargo supports projects that facilitate international trade in accordance with its sustainability strategy. The successful brand supports Project Uganda, one of the country projects of the Global Alliance for Trade Facilitation, which aims to improve and develop Ugandan exports. The Turkish shipping company provides training support to Ugandan employees, as it shares its operational experience to contribute to the digitization and upgrading of the capacity of Uganda’s air cargo sector.

TGS electric vehicles travel approximately 38,000 kilometers per day

Turkish Ground Services Company (TGS) has 309 electric cars in nine airports located in Istanbul and Anatolia and this number is increasing every day. They range from propelled vehicles that transport aircraft to baggage tractors and electric vehicles that contribute to TGS’ green operations. When the vehicles’ daily operating hours are calculated, they collectively travel approximately 38,000 kilometers each day, roughly the circumference of the Earth.

The company’s environmental actions are not limited to this either. Working towards zero waste in all its operations, the ground handling operator prevented 2,152 tons of hazardous waste and 294 tons of non-hazardous waste from mixing with nature during 2021 at Istanbul airports alone.

The plane saved enough fuel to match the planting of 292,000 trees in one year

The biggest benefits to Turkish Airlines’ green operations come from its fuel saving efforts. By fruitfully adapting processes such as single-engine taxi tactics, optimizing the route and the center of gravity for flight while planning operations, the carrier saved 37,820 tons of fuel and prevented 116,809 tons of carbon emissions into the atmosphere during 2021. This equates to 292 planting 1,000 trees or 473 Flight between Istanbul and New York by wide-body aircraft.

The company works with one of the world’s youngest fleets, and aims to increase fuel economy by upgrading its fleet with new generation aircraft.

About Turkish Airlines:

Founded in 1933 with a fleet of five aircraft, Turkish Airlines has a fleet of 372 aircraft (passenger and cargo) to 334 destinations around the world in 329 cities, 279 international and 50 domestic in 128 countries. You can find more information about Turkish Airlines on its official website www.turkisha Airlines.com or on its social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn and Instagram.