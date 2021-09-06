Primary candidates with economic baggage bring the issue to the election campaign | Economie

There are still about nine months for Colombians to head to the polls to elect the president for the 2022-2026 term, But the competition has begun to take shape in recent weeks.

(State proposed by presidential candidates).

Portfolio reviewed the profiles of 28 currently tenure candidates, and a few other potential applicants to the House of Nariño who They are still setting their intentions, and find that four of them have profiles that, due to their training and experience, will raise the economic debate of the elections.



To analyze the pool of applicants, two criteria were taken into account, the first being higher education in economics, such as doctoral studies in the region and a broad research career, and the second, holding positions such as economic authorities such as the Ministry of Finance, National Planning or the Source.

(The care economy, the path taken by Mauricio Cardenas).

About a month ago, Mauricio Cardenas announced his intention to become president. The former minister is an economist from the University of Los Andes and holds a Ph.D. in economics from the University of California, Berkeley.In his academic career, he was also a visiting professor and researcher at several universities, including Harvard University, and was Director of Latin America at the Brookings Institution, a renowned economic think tank in the United States.

With regard to his experience within the executive’s economic team, he not only stood out for being Minister of Finance under Juan Manuel Santos for six years, but also held the positions of National Director of Planning (1999-2000) and Minister of Economic Development (1994).

(“It is not enough to grow, it is necessary to create an economy,” Echevery).

Another feature of this DNA is a portrait of Juan Carlos Echevre, also an Oniandino economist, with a Ph.D. in economics from New York University and studies in international economics. At the Institute of World Economics (Germany).

Between 2010 and 2012 he was Portfolio Head, and between 2000 and 2002 he was Director of National Planning and a member of the economic team responsible for macroeconomic stabilization and fiscal adjustment for Andrés Pastrana’s government and was a consultant to the Organization of American States. Development Bank (IDB).

Alejandro Gaviria was among the last to announce his candidacy. Although he graduated as a civil engineer, he holds a master’s degree in economics from the University of Los Andes and a doctorate in the area from the University of California.



(Oscar Ivan Zuluaga suggests dismantling 4 x 1000).

His time at the academy includes the dean of economics at the Universidade de los Andes and the institution’s chaplain. In addition, he was a researcher at IDB and Fedesarrollo, where he was also the deputy director of the aforementioned Thought Reservoir. Additionally, he was the Deputy Director of National Planning.



Finally, this list will include Oscar Ivan Zuluaga, Minister of Finance in the second term of the government of Alvaro Uribe Velez (2006-2010). Unlike his opponents, much of his career is associated with more political positions. Zuluaga is an Economist from U. Javeriana, and holds a Master’s degree in Public Finance from the University of Exeter (England).

Economic debate



As Echevery himself explained, “With Oscar Ivan Zuluaga, former ministers such as Mauricio Cardenas, mayors and ex-governors will be a crucial contribution to an informed discussion about taxation and fiscal spending”.

The candidate confirmed itH “The national and regional economic issue is one of the keys to the future. You have to know about it. Because if it does not appear, and the president who does not know how to make calculations and does not know the calculations, is a president who allows a lot of goals to be scored”.

This debate was not uncommon to analysts who follow the start of the electoral race in Colombia.

For Mauricio Reina, researcher at Fedesarrollo, “In just a few elections, like this one, the country has needed to elect a leader who understands the responsibility he has to ensure fiscal sustainability at the same time and meet the social needs left by the pandemic with appropriate policies.”. Rina also considers that “the fact that there are so many economists and former public officials with experience and knowledge of public finance and social policy ensures that the electoral debate does not ignore the urgency of these issues and the complexity of their resolution,” but makes it clear that This does not mean that one of them will be chosen..

According to Jorge Restrepo, Professor of Economics at Yu Javierana, “There is a stark contrast between some of the candidates in terms of training, experience and skills in understanding the economy, and for the first time voters have the most prepared candidates we’ve had in decades.”.

Restrepo adds that “Voters should see more of the results of past experience in public policy.”



Other areas of training



Although these four personalities have the strongest training and experience in economic matters, within the scope of the presidential candidates there are also many with expertise in fields such as law, political science, humanities, and engineering.

Another candidate with a Ph.D. is Sergio FajardoHe holds a PhD in Mathematics from the University of Wisconsin (USA).

Another of the candidates, Miguel Ceballos’s photoHe also holds a PhD in Law from Sergio Arboleda University.

In the case of Gustavo Petro, who is also an economist, started but did not finish his doctoral studies in New Directions in Business Administration at the University of Jorge Tadeo Lozano and the University of Salamanca.

Likewise, there are many candidates with basic training as economists.

suitcase