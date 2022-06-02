Pulisic deceives the fans of the US team

2 hours ago Leland Griffith

The Stars and Stripes captain was unhappy with the small number of people (19,500 fans) who attended the Morocco game in Cincinnati.

Pulisic, the captain of the United States, criticizes the American fans

AP

team captain United States of America. , Christian Pulisicslammed the US level of support from the 19,512 spectators who flocked to TQL Stadium during the 3-0 win over. Morocco Wednesday evening in the first of four World Cup warm-up matches in June. “For whatever reason, I’m not very happy with the number of Americans who came, but it worked out if you have to be honest,” the 23-year-old Chelsea striker told the audience live on ESPN2.

“Thanks to those who attended, the support is always great from them.” Which is that the United States sold out in their first game on the field, with a 2-0 victory over Mexico in a World Cup qualifying match on November 12. Brendan Aaronson and Tim Weah scored midway through the first half and Haji Wright converted a second-half penalty on his international debut. Team USA wore the colors of the rainbow on their white jerseys for LGBTQ Pride Month.

