Study: One in seven people living in the United States is an international foreigner | News

The United States set a record last April in the number of foreigners residing in the country, at 47 million, the majority of whom have legal status, according to a study published Wednesday by the conservative group the Center for Immigration Studies (CIS), which is considered anti-immigrant.

According to CIS, one in seven people living in the United States is a foreigner, accounting for 14.3% of the country’s population, the highest in the last 112 years.

However, the proportion of immigrants registered today is still lower than the record 14.8% the country had in 1890.

According to the 2020 Census, the population of the United States exceeds 330 million people.

The group, which is considered anti-immigrant, expects the number of foreign residents in the United States to reach 14.9% of the country’s total in September 2023, if “the current trend continues.”

Although the CIS attributes the increase in the number of foreigners living in the United States to the arrival of illegal immigrants, the report notes that immigrants living in the country with legal documents account for three-quarters of all foreign-born residents.

The report highlights that in the first 16 months of President Joe Biden’s administration, the total number of foreign residents living in the United States increased by two million people, twice the rate of the native-born population.

The CIS details that the states with the highest increase in the number of foreign residents residing in the US from January 2021 to April 2022 are California (527,000), Florida (390,000), Pennsylvania (375,000) and Michigan (247,000). (YO)