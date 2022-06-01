Byron Castillo was able to travel to the United States to be with his national team after leaving the car as a guarantee of his return

Byron Castillo hasn’t had the best of times in recent weeks. After requesting a change after sanctioning Barcelona de Guayaquil in the midst of the FIFA investigation over Chile’s complaint against the defender, an alimony lawsuit was added that prevented him from facing some South American Cup duels.

Despite this, coach Gustavo Alvaro called him up for the Ecuadorean team to face a series of friendly matches outside Ecuador. Given this, The player has returned to introduce a new difficulty because among the restrictions he has on his request for alimony is the national roots.

However, in the last hours he had good news, After an agreement was reached between the two parties so that the footballer could attend friendly duels with his national team by leaving the car as collateral, which allowed him to leave the country.

With this, the player will have the possibility to be present in the confrontations, although for the first time he will only arrive enough and it is likely that he will not be part of the duel.

The first friendly match that Ecuador will have will be on Thursday, 2 June, against Nigeria At the Red Bull Arena in New Jersey. And the second on Sunday 5 against Mexico At Solidere Field in Chicago. Finally, they will face Cape Verde on Saturday the 11th at Drive Pink Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.

It is noteworthy that Chile’s complaint against the player and the Ecuadorean federation regarding Castillo’s participation in the World Cup qualifiers in Qatar is in full swing. The National Federation denounced the use of the defender forged birth certificate, false declaration of age and false nationalityFor Ecuador, this means subtracting the points of the duels in which the defender was involved and moving Chile to fourth place in the rankings.