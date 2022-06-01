The United States is preparing the agenda for the upcoming Summit of the Americas

It is not yet clear whether Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador will attend the meeting, which will be held in Los Angeles, California.

President’s government Joe Biden He is finalizing the agenda for the next day top of the americaswhich will be held in Angelsbut it is not yet clear whether the Mexican president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador will be attending.

His absence would be a setback for United State, Which is organizing the continental summit for the first time since 1994. Mexico is an important trading partner of the United States and the second most populous country in Latin America.

Lopez Obrador, President of Mexico

Lopez Obrador said he would not participate if not all countries in the region were invited, but Washington has resisted the invitation of authoritarian governments such as Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela. On Monday, the Mexican president said that “if all countries are invited, I will attend the summit.

If not all countries are invited, the Secretary of State, Marcelo Ebrard, will attend on behalf of the government. He added that Biden did not provide an answer, but “there is plenty of time and we trust him and we will wait.”

