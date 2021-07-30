Qatar estimates the economic impact of the World Cup at 20 thousand million

Qatar puts figures on the economic impact of the FIFA World Cup. The World Cup may be the first sporting event with a significant presence since the arrival of the pandemic, and this will boost the business of the sporting event that will generate up to $20 billion.

“We expect the contribution to the economy to be primarily around $20 billion.Hassan Al Thawadi, Secretary General of the Implementation and Legacy Committee, responsible for creating the infrastructure for the 2022 World Cup, confirmed in statements to Bloomberg. A figure equivalent to about 11% of the country’s GDP in 2019.

He explained that the analysis was the result of a “very high-level study”, explaining that they would not announce more detailed forecasts until after the event occurred in November and December 2022.

Anyway, Hassan Al Thawadi expected that We expect the construction and tourism industries to be the main beneficiaries Of the huge economic impact of the appointment.

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar may be the first major sporting event to see fans run out since the pandemic

Al Thawadi, who was part of the process of securing Qatar to host the event, added that the World Cup “aims to serve as a A drive to promote and accelerate the many initiatives that the government has already committed to, either in terms of urban development or economic diversification.”

“We will be organizing a safe event and we are optimistic that it will be The first major tournament that anyone can attend since the beginning of the epidemicAl-Thawadi concluded.

