Queen Elizabeth II welcomes Joe Biden and his wife to Windsor Castle

London.- The Queen Isabel IIThe 95-year-old greeted the US president at Windsor Castle on Sunday Joe Biden, after participating for three days in a G7 summit In southwest England.

The King, in a pink dress and pink hat, greeted the President and First Lady, Jill Biden, in the huge central courtyard of this nearly 1,000-year-old castle located about 50 kilometers west of London where it has lived in decline since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

In bright sunlight, the 78-year-old president was greeted by a guard of honor from the Regiments of Royal Commodores, who wore long black bear-haired hats, and lined up on the pristine grass as the band played US military parades.

After that, the three went to the castle for tea and talked for 40 minutes, according to the program, before Biden leave the United kingdom Heading to Brussels, the next stop on his eight-day European tour.

Isabel II, who received his second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at the end of March, has since held almost most of his meetings, including hearings with foreign ambassadors.

On Friday, she and her son Carlos, heir to the throne, organized a reception in the English region of Cornwall with other members of the royal family for co-leaders G7 summit.

It was her first public appearance after the funeral of her husband Prince Philip in April and the highlight of her engagement since presiding over the opening of the Parliament session in London on May 11.

The meeting between Biden The king takes place one day after the official celebration of her birthday, which is severely limited this year due to the pandemic.

During her 69-year reign, the British Queen met all American presidents except for Lyndon Johnson (1963-1969).

Donald Trump made a controversial state visit to United kingdom In June 2019 and received him Isabel II At Buckingham Palace.

