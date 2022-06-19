This was the first version of this show that was promoted in the United States as “The Beautiful Game” with teams led by Ronaldinho and Roberto Carlos.

Football stars past and present are like Brazilians RonaldinhoAnd the Robert CarlosVinicius Junior, player of Rivaldo or Real Madrid, gave a great theatrical performance on Saturday at an exhibition organized in Fort Lauderdale, 40 kilometers from Miami (Florida, USA), where the Mexican also participated Rafael Marquez.

Ronaldinho s Robert Carlos They have led two teams featured in football, basketball, and NFL stars, including Marcos Cafu, Colombians Rene Higuita, Radamel Falcao, Argentine Paulo Dybala, France’s Paul Pogba and Portugal’s Luis Nani.

Former NBA player, now Brooklyn Nets coach Steve Nash, or former NFL player Chad “Ocho Senko” Johnson join a football team at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, home of Inter Miami in the MLS.

Rafa Marquez participated in the All-Star Game in Miami. EFE

Team Robert Carlos He ended up winning 12-10, with RonaldinhoOr Falcao, Rivaldo or Cafú in the scorers’ list and Vinicius the protagonist with great acceleration and dribbling finished with assists.

Hijita, at 55 years old, continues to show his talent with several noteworthy interventions.



1 related

Fini led a large Madrid delegation, which also included Mariano Diaz and Eder Militao.

“For me, playing with those players was the best. Being able to meet friends, players you watch on TV, being able to bring them here was great, given their schedules, with some players on vacation, while others are thinking about contracts” . Robert CarlosVery happy with the outcome of the exhibition.

“We asked them to join us and most of them came, it was great. A stadium full of watching players like Ronaldinho, Mariano, Vinicius, Militao and many others. “It was worth it,” he added.

This was the first version of this show, promoted in the United States as “The Beautiful Game by R10 and RC3”.