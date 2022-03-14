Rafael Nadal maintains his undefeated streak at Indian Wells

Rafael Nadal increases his greatness Indian wells. BNP Paribas entered the Open with a 15-0 score in 2022, the best start to his career season, and with an epic comeback by slipping 5-2 in the third set against American Sebastian Korda in the round of 64, he took home his 16th win to expand his streak. The Spaniards have already won three titles so far this year.

“The extra pressure is when you lose matches and you are so excited to win, in that sense what 15 wins and three titles gives you is peace of mind and a little bit of anxiety. “The start of the year is incredible beyond what could possibly happen,” the world number four said at the post-match conference. here”.

Against Korda, streak Nadal His win has been broken in 13 straight sets since the Australian Open final, but the three-time Indian Wells champion beat the 21-year-old 6-2, 1-6, 7-6 (3) in 2 hours 29 minutes. match minutes.

“I thought I lost, just like in a final Australian Open. That doesn’t mean he’s going to stop fighting and trying (…) since the 5-2 (Korda) is starting to get a little more nervous, he’s made more mistakes. You played a little better. I am very lucky that I overcame it. “I have to play better, today I didn’t have a good match,” said the Spanish winner of 21 major tournaments.

By beating No. 38 in the standings, Nadal He also added to his winning streak against American players, according to ESPNThe Spaniard has won 94.7% of the 38 matches he played against players of this nationality from 2012 to date. I only lost twice.

NadalThe Indian Wells champion in 2007, 2009 and 2013, returned to the California championship after a two-year absence, and although he struggled to survive in the Masters 1000, the Spaniard has maintained a perfect rhythm this season as he picked up three of the Three titles, including the Australian Open, where he managed to return from two sets in the final against Medvedev. The other two were Melbourne and the Acapulco ATP 500.

Rafael Nadal He has won on each of the 15 occasions he has appeared in at Indian Wells, in addition, according to MisterOnly’s Twitter account, tennis has become the third tennis player with 20 consecutive seasons to claim official wins in the Masters 1000, Roger Federer. And French Fabrice Santoro are two other tennis players.

This is his 399th NFL in Masters 1000, is the tennis player with the most victories in tournaments in this category. In Indian Wells, the Spaniard has the potential to win his 37th Masters 1000 and record equalizer for Novak Djokovic, who was absent from this edition because he was unable to enter the United States due to vaccination restrictions.

The victory over Korda also means he has won his last six matches in the Masters 1000 after winning in Rome in May 2021. His next test at the BNP Paribas Open is Britain’s Dan Evans.

