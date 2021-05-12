Re-elected President of Uganda – Prinsa Latina

37 mins ago Leland Griffith

He said Museveni had pledged to faithfully exercise his duties as governor and “I will preserve, protect and defend the constitution, abide by the laws of Uganda and work to promote the welfare of the people.”

Yoweri Museveni, who has ruled Uganda since 1986, won a disputed election on January 14 with 58 percent of the vote, while his closest rival, musician Robert Kyagolani, better known as Bobby Wayne, won 34 percent and contested the results, however. He later withdrew his claim.

The ceremony was attended by the heads of state of Burundi, Somalia, Zimbabwe, South Sudan, Namibia, Guinea, Ethiopia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ghana, Kenya and Tanzania, who have arrived since Tuesday at Entebbe airport in the capital.

According to the press, the opposition announced that it would boycott the official ceremony, and from here security men surrounded the homes of politicians Kizza Besigye and Bobby Wayne after intelligence information that some of their supporters had planned to disrupt the event.

In this context, both the police and the army have strengthened their presence to ensure calm in and around Kampala.

agp / mt

More Stories

Gerardo Martineau preferred to lead the United States over Mexico. Bielsa was the first choice for Atlanta United

17 hours ago Leland Griffith

Intense military maneuvers between Japan, the United States and France in the Japanese region

1 day ago Leland Griffith

La Jornada – American unions file first complaint against Mexico with TMEC

1 day ago Leland Griffith

Hold a special hearing to view information from the United States in the Las Torres case at Criminalistics in Quito | Politics News

2 days ago Leland Griffith

American unions are filing a complaint against Mexico under T-MEC rules

2 days ago Leland Griffith

Viral video | A young Mexican woman is surprised by how much she earns from cleaning houses in the United States Vanessa Amaro | Popular | Directions | Social networks Mexico

2 days ago Leland Griffith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Re-elected President of Uganda – Prinsa Latina

37 mins ago Leland Griffith

ITME: Meet Indian and African Businessmen in Textile

2 hours ago Mia Thompson

A Ugandan asks the government for help: He has 13 wives, 176 children, and 90 grandchildren Globalism

2 hours ago Cynthia Porter

In Asia and Africa we celebrate the expansion of the world

2 hours ago Sharon Hanson

As for inheritance, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development proposes a tax to overcome the coronavirus crisis

2 hours ago Cedric Manwaring