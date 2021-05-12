Re-elected President of Uganda – Prinsa Latina

He said Museveni had pledged to faithfully exercise his duties as governor and “I will preserve, protect and defend the constitution, abide by the laws of Uganda and work to promote the welfare of the people.”

Yoweri Museveni, who has ruled Uganda since 1986, won a disputed election on January 14 with 58 percent of the vote, while his closest rival, musician Robert Kyagolani, better known as Bobby Wayne, won 34 percent and contested the results, however. He later withdrew his claim.

The ceremony was attended by the heads of state of Burundi, Somalia, Zimbabwe, South Sudan, Namibia, Guinea, Ethiopia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ghana, Kenya and Tanzania, who have arrived since Tuesday at Entebbe airport in the capital.

According to the press, the opposition announced that it would boycott the official ceremony, and from here security men surrounded the homes of politicians Kizza Besigye and Bobby Wayne after intelligence information that some of their supporters had planned to disrupt the event.

In this context, both the police and the army have strengthened their presence to ensure calm in and around Kampala.

agp / mt