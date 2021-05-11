Gerardo Martineau preferred to lead the United States over Mexico. Bielsa was the first choice for Atlanta United

1 hour ago Leland Griffith

Mexican selection A report in “Athletic” reveals the desire of the Argentine coach

Gerardo “Tata” Martino dreamed of becoming a coach of the United States before he was Mexico.
