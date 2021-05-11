Intense military maneuvers between Japan, the United States and France in the Japanese region

21 mins ago Leland Griffith

The drills are taking place as Tokyo seeks to deepen its defense cooperation outside of its main ally, the United States. afp_tickers

This content was published on May 11, 2021 – 11:37

(AFP)

Japan began, on Tuesday, a large joint military exercises in the southwest of the country with US and French forces, in the context of concern about China’s regional ambitions, including the navy, in the region.

An Australian frigate is also scheduled to participate in the maritime phase of this naval, air and ground exercises, called ARC21, which will continue this week on the southern island of Kyushu. This is the first time that France participates in this kind of joint operations with its naval and land forces in the Japanese archipelago.

Preparations are taking place between Tuesday and Thursday at the Ainura camp, and the naval operational part will open on Friday in western Kyushu, while the air-ground part is scheduled to take place on Saturday and Sunday at the Kirishima training ground, according to military sources.

A senior French navy official told AFP that a Japanese submarine and 10 surface ships – six Japanese, one American, Australian and French – were taking part in the exercises.

Japanese maritime patrol aircraft, ship helicopters, Japanese F-2 fighters and US Air Force F-16 fighters will also intervene.

This set of exercises is taking place as Tokyo seeks to deepen its defense cooperation outside its main ally, the United States, to counter the growing Chinese presence in regional seas, where it has many conflicts with coastal states, according to experts.

More Stories

La Jornada – American unions file first complaint against Mexico with TMEC

8 hours ago Leland Griffith

Hold a special hearing to view information from the United States in the Las Torres case at Criminalistics in Quito | Politics News

16 hours ago Leland Griffith

American unions are filing a complaint against Mexico under T-MEC rules

1 day ago Leland Griffith

Viral video | A young Mexican woman is surprised by how much she earns from cleaning houses in the United States Vanessa Amaro | Popular | Directions | Social networks Mexico

1 day ago Leland Griffith

America Focuses On Grafting More Americans: White House Jeff Zents

2 days ago Leland Griffith

Uganda: Sentencing of a journalist attacker is a rare victory for press freedom

2 days ago Leland Griffith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Intense military maneuvers between Japan, the United States and France in the Japanese region

21 mins ago Leland Griffith

La Jornada – US agency investigating steering wheel malfunctions in Honda Accord cars

2 hours ago Mia Thompson

HBO Max will arrive in Europe and Latin America in 2021 – Entertainment

2 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Colombia play a pre-Olympic playoff match against France, the world runner-up

2 hours ago Sharon Hanson

They took both doses and gave them COVID … the world’s most vaccinated country faces new outbreak – El Financiero

2 hours ago Cedric Manwaring