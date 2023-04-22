Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo: Lineups and Live Updates

Real Madrid, led by Ancelotti, is looking forward to continuing its winning streak against mid-table Celta Vigo in an attempt to bridge the gap with rivals Barcelona.

Real Madrid came this far after advancing to the UEFA Champions League semi-finals for the 11th time in the last 13 years after beating Chelsea 2-0 at Stamford Bridge. While Los Blancos trail Barcelona in the league by 11 points, the Blaugrana’s two recent draws have given them a chance to close the gap. Real Madrid has an impressive record against Celta Vigo, after not losing any of its previous 17 league matches against Celta Vigo, and winning each of its five previous confrontations.

Celta Vigo came into this game after losing 1-0 to Mallorca and are currently winless in their last three La Liga matches. The Galician team ranks twelfth with 36 points from 29 matches, with a goal difference of -4. Although his record against the Royals is not the best, Celta has played five unbeaten matches away from home, winning twice and drawing 3. The team hopes to cause another surprise at the Bernabeu, after losing Real Madrid in its previous match in the league. At Villarreal’s house.

Real Madrid squad confirmed against Celta Vigo

Real Madrid XI (4-3-3): Courtois. Nacho, Militao, Rudiger, Camavinga; Valverde, Choameni, Ceballos; Asensio, Vinicius; Benzema

Celtic XI (4-4-2): Villar Vazquez, Tapia, Nunez, Galan; Solari, Vega, Beltran, de la Torre; Reese, Seferovich

Real Madrid next matches

Ancelotti’s men will face Girona and Almeria in their next league matches before the big showdown against Real Sociedad. Los Blancos will then play the Copa del Rey final against Osasuna before facing the Champions League semi-final against Pep Guardiola’s Man City on May 10.