The Dominican Republic, Venezuela and the United States will participate in the 2023 Children’s Baseball Championship of the Americas | News from Mexico

22 hours ago Leland Griffith

with participation Dominican Republic, Venezuela and the United States And a total 19 teamshe 2023 EL IMPARTIAL CHILDREN’S BASEBALL AMERICAS CHAMPIONSHIP It will be released next Wednesday Healy unit in Hermosillo.

This will be it Issue 42 From this competition, where teams Municipality of Navojoa and the Dori Tomas Oroz Gaetan from Ciudad Obregon They will try to keep the champion trophy voice.

In addition to the Sonoran groups, the states Tamaulipas (2), Nuevo León (2), Sinaloa (2), Tlaxcala, Chihuahua, Aguascalientes, Puebla and Mexico City (Olmec League).

As international guests, you will see action Three teams are from the United States (Phoenix, Tucson, and Rio Rico), two are from the Dominican Republic, and one is from Venezuela.

The competition will take place From Wednesday 26 to Sunday 30 April In the Jose Alberto Hele Noriega Children’s Baseball Unitwhich is located at km 3.7 towards the exit to the Nikko mine.

It is worth noting that The last champion in this tournament was the Sinaloa PV20 teamthat was imposed on Sonora “A” (Dore Thomas Oroz) in the past last year.

The Opening Ceremony will be next Wednesday at 7:00 PM at Hili Al Wahda Stadiumwhile The final is scheduled to take place on Sunday at 6:00 pm. in the same property.

Navojoa will participate as Sonora “A” and Tomás Oroz Gaytán League will participate as Sonora “B”once these were the finalists in 2023 Imperial Island State Championship.

