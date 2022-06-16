Reasons to exercise vigilance

People’s health, well-being and happiness have become a point of concern which has been further enhanced in the past two years as a result of the pandemic caused by Covid-19. Imprisonment put us in front of scenarios we could not have imagined before. From meeting at home with family or alone.

These moments of “change” have generated various moments of tension and anxiety in people. As the months went by, it was common to start hearing this Meditation Help find new levels of balance.

According to Masaya Okamoto, an expert trainer in this practice, who has been doing it since he was three years old, mindfulness is a quality of consciousness that leads us to a state of well-being, poise, balance, health, and harmony.

But what kind of consciousness? We can say that there are two main pillars: paying attention (in the present moment), and focusing on what we do and feel; And as a second pillar, healthy attitudes (which we associate with the present moment).

Masaya, who is currently a researcher and mindfulness trainer at the Institute of Wellbeing and Happiness Sciences at the University of Tecmilenio, also shares that there are 12 healthy inner attitudes that accompany mindfulness practice and attention development (at present).

Including: acceptance, patience, trust, gratitude, sympathy, mercy, and generosity.

On the other hand, mindfulness is also known as the state in which we seek to develop the ability to pay attention to the present moment with healthy situations, ensuring that we have complete focus to deal with life’s difficulties. In other words, she lives in the here and now, in a balanced and virtuous way.

The inner peace that this practice can provide reflects positively on our health. The benefits of meditation are varied, and practically everyone experiences them personally. Many specialists have pointed out that his practice allows us to find ourselves in a meditative state, as we connect the physical body with the mind and emotions.

Below, we share the reasons why practicing mindfulness can improve our relationship with ourselves and others.

self-knowledge

Awareness

Reduced levels of anxiety and pain

Better sleep quality

More energy, better health habits

Building emotional bonds

Gaining the habit of practicing meditation requires perseverance, dedication, and patience. “Mindfulness has the ability to help people balance their nervous system and reduce production of cortisol, the substance responsible for producing stress, and managing emotions,” Okamoto says.

Some of the experts’ recommendations based on mindfulness for the development of well-being are:

Accept ourselves and others

Don’t judge anyone

Be patient, understanding and respectful under any circumstances

We trust ourselves

Abandon that or those who don’t generate value for us

To be grateful for the people and moments of our life

Always sympathize with others

To be merciful in a dignified and humble way

