Reducing US travel restrictions will bring relief to many | United State

Travel restrictions imposed by the United States in the wake of the life-changing COVID-19 pandemic will be eased on Monday, when new rules come into effect and allow air travel from previously banned countries, as long as the traveler shows a certificate of vaccination. or a negative COVID-19 test.

Lowering travel restrictions will mean a long-awaited relief for some couples, such as Erin Triddell and her boyfriend, who met in the summer of 2019 while the American traveled through France. They said “I love you” on the second day. “People tell us it’s like a movie,” she said.

When Tridle returned to Los Angeles, they began a long-distance relationship and spent time together when they could, but then the pandemic hit and they separated indefinitely as the two countries limited international travel.

“The uncertainty of not knowing when we’ll get back together was one of the hardest things I’ve ever been through,” Treadle said.

International travel restrictions will be eased for both air and land travel. Travelers by land must show their vaccination certificate, without having to submit a negative COVID-19 test.

Another couple was already ready to see each other. Irene Lenardaki was already in Paris on Friday, arriving from his home in Crete, on a four-flight trip to meet his seven-year-old partner in New York City.

The visual artist said travel restrictions have been particularly difficult for people in non-traditional relationships, but at 45, it has simply not been easy for her to move to the United States.

“I have children and I have a career and she does,” he said. “I love it, so I have to make it work in the fabric of my life.”

Holidays, birthdays and funerals loved them when non-essential air travel was banned in a long list of countries that included most of Europe, Brazil and South Africa. Closures at land crossings with Mexico and Canada have decimated border cities where going and going, sometimes daily, is a way of life.

One of the most frustrating things about the travel restrictions for many is their seemingly arbitrary nature, said Edward Alden, a fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations. The list of restricted countries does not necessarily match the places that have experienced the worst outbreaks of COVID-19. Also, it didn’t make sense for Alden to restrict land travel in North America, but not air travel.

“There was a lot of public discomfort,” he said. “Many people were willing to accept limitations, but not lack of common sense and common sense, especially for spouses and family members who had been separated for a long time.”

As for Triddell and her boyfriend, they hope to get married in another two years and live in the same country. For now, the 30-year-old is only hoping to be able to visit her for Christmas.

“I’m so excited he’s coming to America again so we can have a great time together,” she said.