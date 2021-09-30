Regenerative Agriculture to Address Food and Climate Threats

Regenerative agriculture offers an opportunity to make the future more sustainable and prosperous. This set of techniques and overall concept draws on indigenous knowledge, modern technologies, and sustainable farming practices, including rotating crops and cover crops planting. Regenerative farming has many benefits that you can learn about in this piece.

Why regenerative agriculture?

The soil is destroyed as a result of decarbonization, chemical pollution, erosion, and other factors. Fertile soil is rapidly declining, and the loss of seeds and indigenous knowledge is making future survival questions. Soil scientists estimate that the food supply could be severely impaired over 50 years in case of rapid soil degradation.

However, limited nutrition and lack of nutrients are not the worst since we can completely lose the arable soil layer. For these reasons, croplands, pastures, and forests need to be protected and restored to feed a growing population. In addition, soil restoration is necessary to contain climate change.

How does it work?

Regenerative agriculture involves the use of agricultural methods that do not harm the soil and heal it. In this way, you can also make the soil more productive and grow nutrient-rich foods. It leads to an increase in the amount of fertile soil and a stable economic situation.

This approach is holistic and dynamic. It includes permaculture and organic farming methods. Regenerative agriculture involves implementing cover crop cultivation, crop rotation, conservation tillage, and composting. In addition, farmers can increase food production through the creation of mobile animal shelters and pasture cropping. It is a great way to increase income and maintain a fertile soil layer.

Benefits of adopting regenerative agriculture practices

Water and soil health are interrelated, as the soil in its normal state can retain water like a sponge. It holds up to 20 times its weight in water, which is necessary to have a runoff. In addition, the retained water supports the plants during drought.

On healthy soil, the need for pesticide use is significantly reduced. It is an essential point because pesticides and various chemical fertilizers lead to water bodies and groundwater pollution. Through regenerative agriculture, farming communities can avoid this kind of danger.

Increased farmer income is one more crucial benefit of the regenerative approach. According to research and investment fund data, regenerative agriculture allows farmers to increase their profits. Growing corn using regenerative farming methods yielded 78% more profit than traditional practices. There is also a decrease in the cost of expensive chemical fertilizers. Thus, the sustainability of the agricultural economy is improved. Crops growing on healthy soil are more resistant to disease and pest infestations.

A secure food future can be achieved through regenerative agriculture, as there will be ample fertile soil worldwide. The health of the soil will ensure food for the population. Maintaining the well-being of the fertile layer is carried out by methods of regenerative agriculture. As a result, farmers can get plants that are more resistant to various threats, and the need for chemicals will be significantly reduced.

Reduced emissions are also a vital benefit of regenerative farming. CO2 emissions are reduced by applying zero or medium tillage. These techniques can help contain climate change on a large scale. The National Academy of Sciences reports the potential elimination of 250 million metric tons of CO2 per year.

Biodiversity boost can only occur in healthy soil. Since regenerative farming places the highest priority on the care of this resource, we should expect that more sustainable agricultural practices will promote the development of microorganisms in the soil. Healthy plants also attract a variety of animals, birds, and insects for pollination. Biodiversity is also critical to the production and maintenance of life on the planet.

Final thoughts

Regenerative farming can provide many benefits that traditional farming cannot. The methods of regenerative agriculture aim to preserve the fertile soil layer and take care of the health of both the fertile layer and the organisms that inhabit the earth. In addition, this type of farming contributes to higher yields and incomes since the plants become more resilient and require fewer fertilizers and chemicals.

