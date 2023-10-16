Reopening of the Ugandan Embassy in Cuba (+photos)

Mia Thompson October 16, 2023 0
At this event, the Cuban Vice President conveyed the greetings of the Head of State of this Caribbean country, Miguel Díaz-Canel, who ratified the desire to strengthen bilateral cooperation in various fields.

Officially, Mesa said that Uganda is already part of the 27 African missions in Havana, and it is a matter of pride to say this, stressing that the truth shows the common will to strengthen bilateral relations, and begins a new phase in friendly relations. And cooperation.

He also thanked Kampala for its traditional support to the struggle to lift the economic, trade and financial blockade imposed by the United States on this Caribbean country.

For his part, Alobo praised the commitment shown by Cuba to strengthen fraternal and cooperative relations, which – he said – have never been interrupted since the establishment of those relations in 1963, despite the closure of the Ugandan embassy in 2001.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uganda, Gigi Odongo, also expressed his satisfaction with this measure, which – he stressed – will allow the strengthening of fraternal relations with Cuba and its revolution.

Uganda and Cuba today signed cooperation agreements on political matters, as well as in the areas of agriculture, health and research.

The two countries are developing linkages in various sectors, including training health workers at the Mbarara University of Science and Technology, at the initiative of the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro, and Ugandan President, Yoweri Museveni.

Kampala and Havana support each other in international forums through the Non-Aligned Movement, the G77 plus China, and in the United Nations to defend and protect their strategic political and economic interests and partnerships.

rgh/evm

