Transforming the HR agenda. His Highness, on the agenda

Mia Thompson October 17, 2023 0
Transforming the HR agenda. His Highness, on the agenda

However, in the process creating opportunities to redefine the role of HR. His Highness, contribution to strategic decision-making is integral, due to the vital synergy between organizational culture, strategy and talent. Creating a strategic agenda that benefits the business involves developing a strategic direction, focusing on where and how to compete, generating strategic unity and ensuring agility. “In the past, HR’s goal was process improvement, such as incentive plans or talent development plans. This area is now expected to provide holistic solutions rather than piecemeal solutions,” says Susan Budlogar, head of human resources at New York-based insurance company MetLife. organization, not just a function or process, and maximizing the productivity of the organization as an integrated whole.”

With the aim of enhancing the efficiency and productivity of the organization, we present below a conceptual structure for reinventing the HR function:

1. Focus on human capital (people) as well as human capabilities (talent, leadership, organization).

2. Building on the past, acting in the present, and reimagining the ideal future.

3. Focus on human resources. H h. Internal (employees) and also in human resources. H h. External (external stakeholders).

More Stories

Reopening of the Ugandan Embassy in Cuba (+photos)

Reopening of the Ugandan Embassy in Cuba (+photos)

Mia Thompson October 16, 2023 0
Higher interest rates leave more profits for US banking giants

Higher interest rates leave more profits for US banking giants

Mia Thompson October 14, 2023 0
Seventeen examples of refugees leading sustainable development

Seventeen examples of refugees leading sustainable development

Mia Thompson October 13, 2023 0
Global debt will exceed 100% of global GDP by 2030, with the United States and China leading the way.

Global debt will exceed 100% of global GDP by 2030, with the United States and China leading the way.

Mia Thompson October 12, 2023 0
Powerco and Umicore have created a new European battery materials business

Powerco and Umicore have created a new European battery materials business

Mia Thompson October 11, 2023 0
Maduro confirms the agreement with the United States to receive deportees in Venezuela

Maduro confirms the agreement with the United States to receive deportees in Venezuela

Mia Thompson October 10, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Transforming the HR agenda. His Highness, on the agenda

Transforming the HR agenda. His Highness, on the agenda

Mia Thompson October 17, 2023 0
TikTok: Woman dumped by her date after eating 48 oysters; She had to pay the entire bill: “I didn’t expect you to ask for so much.” News from Mexico

TikTok: Woman dumped by her date after eating 48 oysters; She had to pay the entire bill: “I didn’t expect you to ask for so much.” News from Mexico

Cedric Manwaring October 17, 2023 0
Reopening of the Ugandan Embassy in Cuba (+photos)

Reopening of the Ugandan Embassy in Cuba (+photos)

Mia Thompson October 16, 2023 0
If you have these Mexican surnames they can give you Spanish citizenship

If you have these Mexican surnames they can give you Spanish citizenship

Cedric Manwaring October 16, 2023 0
Where will voting take place in the second round of Ecuador’s 2023 elections? | What time to vote, what documents to bring and more from CNE | the answers

Where will voting take place in the second round of Ecuador’s 2023 elections? | What time to vote, what documents to bring and more from CNE | the answers

Cedric Manwaring October 15, 2023 0