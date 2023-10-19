The assisted reproductive sector increases its business volume by 2.7% in 2022

The fertility trade is growing. Establishing private centers specialized in assisted reproductive treatments Total turnover of €570 million in 2022Which represents a growth of 2.7% compared to the previous year, according to Informa DBK sector observatory data.

This moderate increase follows a recovery of more than 20% recorded in 2021, reflecting the marked increase in demand for this type of procedure, which was postponed during the worst months of the pandemic. Billings exceeded pre-pandemic levels by 13% in 2022.

Also considering the activity carried out by public hospitals and private clinics in this field, the total value of assisted reproductive treatments carried out in Spain was estimated at approximately 730 million euros in 2022.

Of the total size, 78.1% of them are specialized centers owned by the private sector11.2% for public hospitals and 10.7% for private clinics, taking into account in the latter case only the volume of business generated by private resources.

By the end of the first quarter of 2023, 322 centers specialized in providing assisted reproductive services were operating in Spain.

The decline in the fertility rate, driven by the extension of the average age of first motherhood in Spanish women, the limited coverage of public assistance and the flexibility of national legislation on this matter, “continues to create a favorable framework for the demand for assisted reproductive services and the report continues to grow.

Therefore, the volume of business generated by centers specializing in assisted reproduction is expected to conclude the fiscal year 2023 with an additional increase, but lower than the average growth rate recorded in the years preceding the health crisis, due to a less favorable economic scenario.

At the end of the first quarter of 2023, there were 322 centers specialized in providing assisted reproductive services operating in Spain, about two-thirds of which were located in the autonomous regions of Catalonia, Andalusia, Madrid and Valencia. The sector represents a notable concentration of business, with the five largest operators accounting for 55% of turnover. Added in 2022.