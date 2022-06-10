lives in Spain And you need to travel to United State? There are some requirements that you must meet to enter the country, although they are not the same as for other countries.

According to World Bank data, more than 34 million Spaniards travel to the United States each year.

Unlike citizens of other countries, Spanish people do not require visa To enter the US Federation, although a temporary permit is needed.

Spain It is one of the 40 countries in the Visa Waiver Program, which require processing visa. The requirement is that the visitor remains in the United States for a maximum of 90 days. If this time is exceeded, it is necessary to obtain a visa.

In addition, the accommodation with ESTA Travel Permit It must be for tourism or business purposes. If the goal is to work, study or live in the country, a visa is required.

Requirements for traveling from Spain to the United States

– rely on him passport Issued by the Consulate General, and contains a chip with the bearer’s biometric data.

. Processing of the electronic system for travel permits (he is), as part of the Visa Waiver Program.

Also, during a pandemic, all travelers must provide a Negative test for Covid-19 Performed no later than 24 hours before the flight to the United States.

A COVID certificate must also be submitted, in which it is verified that the traveler has a full SARS-CoV-2 vaccination schedule.

How do you get an ESTA permit?

The ESTA permission It must be processed by nationals of countries covered by the Visa Waiver Program, who are going on pleasure or business trips of less than 90 days.

One of the advantages of this permit is that it is granted immediately and you do not have to wait to obtain it as is the case with visas that require a long process in Embassy.

also, he is It is valid for two years or until the expiration of the passport in which it was processed.

To obtain the permit you must pay 4 dollarsas an application fee, and 17 dollars for an authorization fee. The last fee is automatically charged to the registered credit card, only if authorized.

The Electronic system for travel permits It must be processed on the US Customs and Border Protection website: esta.cbp.dhs.gov.



