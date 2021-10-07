Researchers say the mysterious zodiac killer has been identified

24 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

A group of independent researchers, called The Case Breakers, claims to possess identified the mysteriouszodiac killer, who were charged with at least five crimes in California, between 1968 and 1969.

The Case Breakers released a statement saying, based on new physical and forensic evidence, that they believe the “Zodiac Killer” is Gary Francis Poste, who died in 2018.

The detective group consists of 40 former police officers and detectives, who are investigating the murderer’s case, one of the most notorious cases in the United States.

Despite the investigation team’s allegations, the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) confirmed to CNN that there is still an open investigation.

Zodiac, one of the most popular media serial killers in the United States

The Zodiac Killer, who was never arrested, gained notoriety by writing letters to police and local media in which he boasted of the crimes, even several years later.


“Zodiac” in Netflix

This thread claimed to have killed 37 people. The case became media, with “Zodiac Killer” taking the nickname, writing letters in Morse code and in Greek, and including bloodstained clothing as evidence of the crimes.

In 2007, the case was made into a movie in “Zodiac” starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Mark Ruffalo, and Robert Downey Jr.

cg

