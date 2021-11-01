Results of the meeting between the presidents of Turkey and the United States during the G20

The Presidents of Turkey and the United States at a meeting on the sidelines of the last day of the G20 Leaders Summit in Italy, where they agreed to form a joint mechanism to strengthen and improve bilateral relations, according to a statement issued by the Communications Directorate. From Turkey on Sunday.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Joe Biden spoke during a closed-door meeting that lasted more than an hour, much longer than originally planned. The leaders discussed steps to be taken in line with the common perspective to expand bilateral trade volume, according to the statement.

The leaders stressed the importance of the NATO alliance and strategic partnership, and also expressed their satisfaction with the reciprocal actions taken on climate change, according to the document released to the press.

“President Biden affirmed his desire to maintain constructive relations, expand areas of cooperation, and effectively address our differences,” a White House statement said.

Biden expressed his appreciation for Turkey’s nearly two decades of contributions to the NATO mission in Afghanistan, according to the statement. “President Biden reaffirmed our defense partnership and Turkey’s importance as a NATO ally, but noted US concerns about Turkey’s possession of the Russian S-400 missile system,” the text read.

The two leaders also discussed the political process in Syria, humanitarian aid delivery to Afghans in need, elections in Libya, the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean, and diplomatic efforts in the South Caucasus, according to the statement.

Erdogan and Biden are attending a summit of world leaders at the start of the United Nations Climate Change Conference, known as COP26, which begins on Sunday in the Scottish city of Glasgow.

The last time Erdogan met Biden was during the NATO summit in Brussels in June.

