Reyes tied for the world championship in the film finale

HThere are times when reality trumps imagination, and it just so crazy happens that no one can imagine. Game 4 of the World Series followed the trend of 2020 to redefine the impossible and the unthinkable, the Tampa Bay rays to equal the Fall Classic by leaving the Dodgers on the ground in 8-7.

Tampa Bay was twice within a single blow from a 1-3 fall in the World Championships, It is basically a death sentence. The former was his best racket, which extended the role and life with a passport, leaving what was possibly the last player they wanted in this case, Brett Phillips, who had only two players in the post-season period.

Worthy of Hollywood, but this did not end with a run on his home turf, but in a theatrical accident: he collided with the stranger who barely freed the field, the poor field on the field, he shot the plate, a runner fell and was sentenced, but the ball slipped out of the penalty area and Tampa won another match on Kinley Janssen’s list of post-season nightmares.

But first, a crazy game. The Dodgers took the lead in the same way they did in Game 3: Justin Turner has a solo with two naysayers in the first, preserving the team’s style of teaming up with two outside.

Another came, also with two naysayers, when Corey Seeger broke the wall on the third. This looked like a version of Game 1, more with Julio Auras in the dominant plan … but Dave Roberts showed up. The Dodgers manager once again used his little book strictly. He wouldn’t let Auras go through the squad for the third time and pulled it off when he made just two mistakes in the singles run at home by Arosarina and Renfrew.

Even so, he won 3-2, had no men at the base, and Roberts pulled the ball out of his ability to look forward to victory, generating a level of hatred from Mexican fans at the level of Maxi Rodriguez. The shot backfired as Pedro Pez failed to allow the three-stroke Homer to the bottom of the sixth game with a score of 5-4, the first flip so far in the World Championship.

The taste didn’t last long, because Jock Pedron produced two, for many players, at the top of seventh place, raising the Dodgers’ team 6-5. Tampa immediately tied for a house run by Kevin Kermeier, But Los Angeles appeared to finally advance in eighth place with a spoiled kick from Seger that fell to good ground and brought Taylor to the top spot for 7-6, again with two wins, finishing eight semi-consecutive rounds. It was the sixth Dodgers race to have produced two directors, both untold events in World Championship history.

And everything looked ready: the Dodgers with their first shot at Kershaw on the hill on Sunday … But Tampa refused to die. Kinley Janssen singled out Kermaire on his own at first. Wendle made a hard call, but Pederson ran really well and pulled it out when it looked like he might be a knockout. Arozarena stepped onto the board, with the memory of the ball vanishing last night to the Dodgers closer. The Cuban was at the 1-2 count, but he defended himself, almost regretting it unfortunately and eventually negotiating a passport.

The Dodgers won’t walk away with Exit 2 !! Jock comes with a huge hit! pic.twitter.com/GZ6dm8ydlQ ? FOX Sports: MLB (@ MLBONFOX) October 25, 2020

He moved to Phillips, who came in the previous half to compete with Choi when the Korean reached second place by two points. He definitely wasn’t the most optimistic bat as he wasn’t on the roster in the Tournament Series against Houston.

He only made a defensive switch at 9 in Match 2, so he didn’t take the stake. Also considered 1-2, but he called the Curaçao cutter, barely released the special formation, Taylor doesn’t lift the ball cleanly, it takes some time for Arosarina to dare to go to the board to search for victory, but he falls halfway.

Receiver Smith does not realize it and tries to take the ball and spins quickly to clear the Cuban, but the ball slips from him and Arosarina, after a small step, scores the equalizer by Otto Classic. never forget.