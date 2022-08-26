RIC Energy to build a 23 MW PV plant in Uganda

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

RIC Energy has commenced construction of the ‘Nkonge’ photovoltaic power plant in Uganda, which will have a capacity of 23 megawatts (MW) that will be the largest privately funded solar power facility in Uganda and one of the largest in the whole of East and Central Africa. a company.

The construction of this plant is scheduled to be completed during the first half of 2023, and along with this project, RIC Energy is also building a graded substation and 4.5 overhead line.

kilometres.

The plant is being built for The Xsabo Group, which will sell future production directly to the Uganda Electricity Transmission Company Limited for integration into the national grid.

At its peak, the project will employ more than 250 people, 85% of whom will be local labour. The operation and maintenance phase, which will also be carried out by RIC Energy, will employ about ten people.

The Renewables Group also recently built a 20 MW Kappolasuki plant in Uganda for the Xsabo Group, which at the time was the largest in East and Central Africa and enabled the number one supply for many families in the region to become 100% renewable.

RIC Energy, located on four continents, is developing more than 4,000 megawatts of photovoltaic power and has green hydrogen production, energy storage and hybridization projects in the pipeline.

More Stories

Argentina’s Economy Minister will go to the United States to attract investment

9 hours ago Mia Thompson

Intermediate confrontation • Forbes Network • Forbes Mexico

17 hours ago Mia Thompson

On debt and the ruin of African infrastructure

1 day ago Mia Thompson

United States | Biden announces a package to forgive $ 10,000 of college student debt rmmn | Economie

1 day ago Mia Thompson

Cheapest places to live in the US in 2022

2 days ago Mia Thompson

The Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean estimates that the Mexican economy will grow by 1.9% in 2022

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

The neuroscientific triangle of well-being: 9 keys to achieving the mind-body-heart connection

43 mins ago Mia Thompson

Opening in 2022, days, schedules and televised for Day 11: Where to watch Liga MX matches

44 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Who is the fraud? Solve the puzzle in 10 seconds; 95% Don’t Understand – Teach Me About Science

47 mins ago Leo Adkins

Why the West should keep a close eye on the emerging alliance between Iran and Russia

55 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

Do you want to travel to the United States in Bursa? This is the visa you need

1 hour ago Leland Griffith