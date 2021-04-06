Roland Garros is considering delaying his debut again due to restrictions in France

42 mins ago Sharon Hanson

The French government does not rule out postponing the Roland Garros championship for the second year in a row due to the epidemic, and is studying with the organizers the possibility of changing the date, according to French media such as L’Equipe. “We are talking with the French Tennis Federation to see if the date should be changed to coincide with a possible resumption of sporting activity and major events,” said French Sports Minister Roxana Maracinho, as France tightened the blockade.

The competition was scheduled to take place between May 17 and June 6 last year, ending September 27 to October 11 with a maximum capacity of 1,000 spectators, with Rafa Nadal defeating Novak Djokovic. The president of the French Tennis Federation (FFT), Gilles Moreton, is also considering various alternatives, although he doesn’t imagine he should end up choosing to cancel the tournament completely. The Australian Open is already held, a month later, and Wimbledon, which was suspended last year, plans to play in July in limited capacity.

Meanwhile, the clay court season has already begun, once the hard-court season ends with the Miami Master 1000, which this year ended the Indian Wells tournament. Marbella, with a new championship, and Charleston, a women’s competition in the United States in which Garbiñe Muguruza participates, are the first dates on this rare calendar.

