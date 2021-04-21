Russia expels 10 employees from the US embassy

14 hours ago

Russian flag. Photo: Sefa Karacan / Anadolu Agency.

Russia today notified US Deputy Ambassador Bart Gorman The expulsion of 10 employees from the diplomatic mission.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs memo, the employees, who were considered persona non grata, were ordered to leave the national territory at the end of May 21.

The Russian diplomatic service described the measure as a “reciprocal response to the hostilities of the American side” against employees of its embassy in Washington and the Consulate General in New York, who were expelled from the country “in an unreasonable way.”

In the statement, the Foreign Ministry confirmed that the country would soon take new measures in response to the recent wave of “illegal sanctions against Russia by the United States,” as it announced on April 16th.

The day before, President Joe Biden signed a decree imposing sanctions on Russia, including the expulsion of 10 Russian diplomats from the United States.

The measures involved 32 Russian entities and persons and prohibit American companies from purchasing Russian debt securities issued by the central bank, the National Wealth Fund, or the Ministry of Finance in that country after June 14, 2021.

Washington’s ambassador to Moscow, John Sullivan, said this Tuesday that he will go to his country for consultations and that he will return to this capital in the coming weeks.

(With information from the PL)

