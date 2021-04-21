Brazil – Netherlands or Sweden – USA, great matches in the Tokyo women’s groups

The Brazilian national team, which finished fourth in the last Games in Rio 2016 and who won the silver medal in Athens 2004 and Beijing 2008, will theoretically have a great competitor, the Dutch national team, who is also the current world runners-up, and will also face in. The first stage for China and bronze in 1996 Atlanta and Zambia opening the Games.

Meanwhile, Chile, which will make its debut in the Olympic event after beating Cameroon in the play-off match in Turkey, is included in Group E along with the Japanese hosts, runners-up to London 2012, as well as strong Canada, bronze in Rio, and Great Britain , Who will fight for her first Olympic medal.

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Coach Luis de la Fuente after the games draw: “It’s a very difficult group” before one hour

Atlanta 1996: Brazil and Nigeria, best match in the Olympic Games with Ronaldo, Kano, R. Carlos, Okocha …

The other group, G, presents an attractive lineup, led by the United States, the dominant team in the Olympic event, since it won gold in Atlanta 1996, Athens 2004, Beijing 2008 and London 2012 and won the silver medal in Sydney 2000 in Rio did not reach the semi-finals and will try to take revenge. .

They will have, like Sweden, the runner-up in Rio after losing in the final to Germany – the big absentee at Tokyo 2020 – after surprising the United States, Australia and New Zealand in the quarter-finals.

The tournament, which will start with the Japan-Canada meeting on July 21 and be decided on August 6 at the Olympic Stadium, which will also host the opening and closing ceremonies for the Games, will also be held at stadiums in Sapporo, Miyagi, Kashima, Sitama and Yokohama.

Take back the legendary goal of Kiko that awarded Spain the gold medal in Barcelona 92

British journalist Samantha Johnson, current sports presenter and Istanbul-based reporter for TRT World, led by Jaime Yarza, Director of FIFA Championships, and Saray Barman, Director of FIFA Women’s Soccer.

Jaime Yarza and Sarai Barman attended two FIFA legends: Lindsay Tarpley, a member of the United States national team and two-time Olympic gold medalist (Athens 2004 and Beijing 2008), and Ryan Nielsen, New Zealand’s combined Olympic captain in 2008 and London 2012.

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Spain, in Group C of the Tokyo Games, with Argentina, Egypt and Australia before one hour