The Argentine Air Force has purchased ten transport aircraft from the United States

First aircraft destined for the Argentine Air Force, to begin refurbishment in the United States

Alberto Fernandez ended the deal to purchase 10 transport aircraft from the United States negotiated by Oscar Aguad when he was Defense Minister Mauricio Macri. The trade operation takes place within the framework of the Defense Fund Act (FONDEF) introduced by Augustin Rossi as deputy to the Front de Todos and is now used to replenish the Argentine Air Force fleet.

The purchase of the aircraft is part of the sales program Foreigner Army Current sales in the US and Apply to countries that are friendly. On the Argentine side, the process can be executed without a bidding process as it is dealt with under the “state to state” method. And when we say about those in charge of closing the process, the purchase indicates that Argentina is open to purchasing military materials from various Western or Eastern powers that meet the operational needs of the Armed Forces.

Alberto Fernandez had lunch with Juan Gonzalez, Joseph Biden’s special advisor for Latin America, at Olivos’ Presidential Palace.

What is new from a budgetary point of view of this purchase is that it is the first to be implemented with funds allocated from Fundev (Defense Fund) that arose in a parliamentary initiative promoted by the current Minister of Defense, Augustine Rossi, When he was a member of the FPV bloc in the House of Representatives.

FONDEF expects an annual item that can be updated every 12 months to be used exclusively for expenses investment In military equipment. It is not intended to pay running expenses. By 2021, the fund will reach nearly $ 38 billion, paid on a quarterly basis.

From the Federal Aviation Administration have celebrated the decision since the corporation’s air park has suffered few integrations in the past 40 years. Among those acquisitions, Pampa III

Spokespersons for the Ministry of Defense explained Infobae The administrative decision published today It has nothing to do with the recent visit of the Commander of US Southern Command Admiral Craig S. Valer or the later visit of Juan Gonzalez. However, there are many voices from defense analysts who argue that the decision was speeded up after the hypothetical lunch that Gonzalez had with Alberto Fernandez.

The FAA will mortgage Beechcraft at various air bases and in the Military Aviation School. They will arrive throughout 2021

Away from the political considerations of the purchase, were the spokesmen for the Argentine Air Force Satisfied Noting the acquisition that although they are not combat aircraft, The integration of these weapons systems covers an important logistical drawback and will also allow a large number of military pilots to maintain flight efficiency.

Air power is the military component that has suffered the most from the defense disinvestment the country has experienced since the return of democracy. In nearly 40 years, I have barely managed to restore energy Hercules C-130, Get initial training aircraft, merge half a dozen Pampa III (Although they are considered suitable for light attack and advanced training, they are not armed at present) and nothing more than that.

Beechcraft Ferret

The ten units to be combined have a transmission capacity of up to 13 passengers And two crew members. Its wingspan (width between the wings) is 16.61 meters, 13 meters long and 4.57 meters high. It supports maximum weight a little more than 6.750 kg, It is powered by two 850hp Pratt & Whitney turbine engines. The operational speed of these weapons systems is 530 km / h and has a range of 3658 km. The maximum flight altitude is 16,670 meters. The version for civilian use of these devices is known as the “Super King Air” and its design dates back to 1999, after it underwent several improvements by the US Armed Forces.

Ships are suitable for transporting people, logistical tasks, liaison between bases, supplementary missions, and community support.

From the Ministry of Defense they explained to her Infobae The destination of these planes will be fulfillment Link s TransportationNot being in the force or portfolio plans to involve them in maritime control tasks because their formation does not allow this. The aircraft will be distributed among the 2nd, 3rd, 5th and 6th Air Brigades, in addition to the Military Aviation School and Moron Air Force Base. In all cases, they will carry out training missions, short-term operational air supply and logistical support in social emergencies.

