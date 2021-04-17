Sarah Frere, from Sen Felto’s book

Instagram is where people try to own a personal brand, and brands try to have a personality, says Sarah Freier, author of Sin Filter, the first book on this social network for photos owned by Facebook. “Brands became your friends on Instagram, which made marketing stronger.”

Instagram history began in 2010 by its founders: Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger. “At first, it was a simple app, now it’s more complex and complex, and now we have stories, reels and Instagram Shopping,” explains Frier. In an interview with Millennium.

The Instagram that we know, ten years after its debut, “is not the product the early founders pioneeredToday Instagram is more commercial and designed more on Facebook, ”confirms business journalist at Bloomberg.

In 2012, Facebook bought Instagram for a billion dollars. At that time it had 13 employees And no income except that it was getting more and more famous.

In this book There is no candidate, Freer explains by researching with key people how Mark Zuckerberg is Instagram bought before becoming more successful than Facebook.

After Facebook bought Instagram, it became the first billion dollar mobile app.

When asked what the most amazing stories were when writing his book, Freer repliedMark Zuckerberg is jealous. People view him as being very rational. Like an engineer, he is successful in everything he does, but he actually has great vanity and has a great personal attachment to the product that created him.

After six years as part of Facebook, Instagram has surpassed 1 billion users. Freer says he represents today a significant portion of Facebook’s business, accounting for more than a quarter of the revenue of the network Zuckerberg creates: more than $ 20 billion.

Journalist says Zuckerberg is still concerned about the potential for Instagram to be dismantled for Facebook growth.So I restricted its resources and worked to integrate it more closely with Facebook.

In fact, US regulatory authorities said it has become a monopoly alongside WhatsApp, accusing the author of Sin Filter.

But Instagram will continue to grow rapidly, even more so now that it is already possible to make purchases on the platform, Freer says.

Instagram’s effect on the economy

Sarah Freer dares to assert that Instagram “has completely changed the way the economy worksAccording to Statista, in Mexico in 2020, e-commerce accounted for nearly 19 percent of brand interactions (comments, shares, likes) on Instagram. The Car, Accommodation and Sports categories accounted for nearly a quarter in the total.e for all interactions with branded content on social media platform for sharing photos and videos.

Companies of all sizes and all over the world have shifted their strategies to social networks, and Instagram is one of them.

“Even if you go to a restaurant, they serve the dishes in a way that you can photograph and post them on Instagram. Instagram is the center of our culture, everything is very visual,” Frier shares.

Before writing Sin Filter, Frier said that she was very interested in the way Instagram influenced culture, “Who became famous, what trends have become popular and how can someone with a good idea, with a lot of creativity, with a great beauty become famous only with Application “.

“Influencer accounts may now have more followers than Kardashians or some soccer stars. This goes in two directions, traditional celebrities becoming influencers and influencers becoming celebrities,” he adds.

In 2020, Statista estimates that there are 6 billion sponsored posts on Instagram. Beauty, Fashion and Food photos and videos are some of the most popular and ambitious types of content, attracting large audiences and user engagement. Brands often partner with influencers to target potential buyers.

Through twelve chapters, Sin Filter explains how Instagram has changed culture, business, and communication in society.

“Those who have already read the book in the US commented that it helped them understand how we use Instagram. When we are looking for entertainment or interesting things, it helps people to be more aware of using social networks and the people behind them as well as the way we share. In their products, “Freer says.

He concludes, “My book is about Instagram co-founders, Mark Zuckerberg and we all use Instagram because we’re all looking for growth, more followers, more interest, and more likes.”

