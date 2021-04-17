Pemex has managed to reverse the decline in investment and oil production – the economy

Tuesday 20 October 2020. In the first two years of its current administration, Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex) reversed the decline in investment, slumped production, and was able to refinance its largest liability in history, according to reports from the state’s producing company.

In terms of percentage, in the second quarter of 2020, the contribution of oil and gas extraction activity contributed 4% to the GDP.

Between 2014 and 2018, Pemex investment decreased by an average of 13.7 percent annually, from 359 billion pesos to 189 billion pesos in that period.

Without the increase in debt, the oil company increased 6.8 percent, rising from 189 billion in 2018 to 201 thousand in 2019, and it is expected to close the year at 305 billion pesos, an increase of 50 percent.

Regarding the extraction of crude oil, a turning point has been reached and the decline in production has stopped, as it reached 1928 thousand barrels per day in January 2018 and decreased to a record level during the past 14 years, and in January 2019, to 626. 626 million barrels per day. Then, in March 2020, the extraction reached a million 752 thousand barrels, to close in August at one million 669 thousand barrels, after adhering to the reduction resulting from the agreement with OPEC +, in the months of May, June and July from this analogy.

Once agreed with OPEC to cut production by 100,000 barrels per day, starting in May and June, and later extended through July, the technical area for Pemex exploration and production began with the gradual opening of wells that were closed. Comply with the aforementioned agreement.