Science Clubs 2021 in Kosset

The Zacatecan Council on Science, Technology and Innovation (Cozcyt) has opened the call for participation in the fifth edition of Science Clubs 2021, an educational proposal to bring young people closer to science and technology this coming summer.

The topics of the four virtual courses are: Science in the face of climate change, Experimental Nuclear Physics, Fundamental Mechatronic Engineering and Atmospheric Sciences: Learn About Our Atmosphere, Director of Diffusion and Publication, Carlos Ivan Cabrera.

By inviting young people to participate in the meeting, which will take place from 2-6 August, he highlighted the international quality of speakers and PhD students awarded scholarships abroad by the National Council for Science and Technology (Conacyt) and Cozcyt in the Netherlands, France, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. .

The government official indicated that the scholarship recipients will offer courses in their field of specialization, to repay their country for the support they received for training in first world countries and obtaining education of the highest quality and global competitiveness.

At 10:00 am, the course will begin with Claudia Yadira Muñoz Moreno, PhD in Biotechnology at the University of Groningen in the Netherlands, who will study the topic of science in the face of climate change, with the aim of explaining the role of science in understanding this phenomenon.

At the same time, Anahi Segovia Miranda, a doctoral student in nuclear physics at the University of Paris-Saclay, will present a course in Experimental Nuclear Physics, which seeks to bring young people closer to particle accelerators, lasers, and the production of radioactive and ionic rays by laser resonance.

Marco Alexis Hernandez-Arroyo, PhD student in Mechanical Engineering at the University of Bristol, UK, at 12:00 will develop the subject of Basic Mechatronics, Introduction to Mechatronic Systems and Reading Electrical/Electronic Circuits

The fourth variant will be headed by Leonardo Quirino Olivera, a master’s student in climate sciences at the University of Bern, Switzerland, entitled Atmospheric Sciences: Learn About Our Atmosphere, which will refer to the different disciplines that make up the scientific research of the atmosphere, and will be carried out at noon.

Cabrera added that the courses are free and those interested in participating must pre-register on the web www.cozcyt.gob.mx until Sunday 25 July, from which applicants will be selected, which will be announced the following day. email and will be asked to meet other requirements.

For more information, the call can be found on the cozcyt.gob.mx website or the Diffusion and Disclosure Directorate numbers (492) 921 2816 Ext. 1519.