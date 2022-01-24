Science says funny people are smarter than anyone else

Having fun on demand is not so easy. You may be funny when you are with your friends, but you are shy about telling jokes with strangers. Are you someone who values ​​humor more when someone else is the source of the fun, rather than the source of the laughter?

Being funny and able to appreciate humor are signs of above average intelligence.

In one study, researchers Jill Greengross s Jeffrey Millerand both University of New Mexicos Stick. A. MartinFrom University of Western OntarioHe studied a group of college students and asked them to perform a fun task by creating various profiles of people based on basic information.

Later, Study participants rated how funny the responses of the other participants were They were asked to complete exams General intelligence, openness, conscientiousness, extraversion, sociability, and neuroticism.

The researchers found that general intelligence was a strong predictor of mood, independent of other variables. The researchers concluded that humor is a marker of underlying cognitive ability and physical fitness.

In another study conducted by William E. Hawke s John W. Thomas From Bucknell UniversityThe researchers studied 3 variables: Creativity, intelligence and sense of humor. They found that while creativity and intelligence were independent of each other, humor was associated with both creativity and intelligence.

There are different types of humor: slapstick, rigid, sloppy, topical, dark, ironic, parody and surreal. Some require a higher degree of intelligence to appreciate than others, such as spelling.

Satire is one of the most difficult types of humor because it depends on intelligence to be successful.

Amy Schumer, who is funny in many ways, has a great talent for satire. parody skit 12 Angry Men Inside Amy Schumer It was one of the funniest skits on TV all year. It obviously took cleverness to write and enjoy it, as many items were needed to fully appreciate it.

It was a departure from a 1957 black and white television drama that commented on how actresses are judged based on their looks or appearance. “launchability”and highlighted the misogyny that tends to be an undercurrent in Hollywood. Did you have to understand all this stuff to find it funny? No, but having the intelligence to recognize these things made the humor even more entertaining.

You can’t make fun of something if you don’t understand it first, and it takes creativity to use the right kind of platform for your enjoyment.

Stephen Hawking, one of the brightest and most intelligent scientists in the world, known for his sharp sense of humor. Funny people are more likely to be smarter.