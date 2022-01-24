Science says funny people are smarter than anyone else

43 mins ago Mia Thompson

Having fun on demand is not so easy. You may be funny when you are with your friends, but you are shy about telling jokes with strangers. Are you someone who values ​​humor more when someone else is the source of the fun, rather than the source of the laughter?

Being funny and able to appreciate humor are signs of above average intelligence.

More Stories

MacroMARSS is performed in the emergency area of ​​Family Medicine Unit No. 222 in Toluca

9 hours ago Mia Thompson

De-authorization: the importance of sharing

17 hours ago Mia Thompson

European money in society: from 20% for science to 6% for equality

1 day ago Mia Thompson

There is a boss for the necessary time, AMLO confirms its authenticity

1 day ago Mia Thompson

Loewe enters the sci-fi fashion

2 days ago Mia Thompson

“It is important to have female role models nearby in the field of science”

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Science says funny people are smarter than anyone else

43 mins ago Mia Thompson

Mexico has achieved a historic baseball ranking and has overtaken the United States

45 mins ago Sharon Hanson

WhatsApp | How to add the password to your conversations | Password | Applications | Smart phones | nda | nnni | sports game

46 mins ago Leo Adkins

The fourth dose of the vaccine triples the protection of people over 60 against Covid-19: an Israeli study

47 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

La ley sobre el aborto es muy peculiar en Estados Unidos, pero también lo sería aunque no existiera el dictamen del caso Roe contra Wade | Salud | La Revista

48 mins ago Leland Griffith