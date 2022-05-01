Written by Leon Pablo Barcenas Clavel

science publisher

In Diego Rivera’s mural located in the Palace of Fine Arts in Mexico City, entitled “The Man Who Controls the Universe”, the vision of the scientific apparatus is incorporated, on the one hand, by thinkers who sought to build a new social order and on the other hand, there are the workers who develop and innovate And they operate the mechanisms necessary for a country’s flag to operate.

In Mexico, scientific training falls mainly on state educational institutions. It was the large public universities and their research centers that built the apparatus of work devoted to science. Unlike most developed countries, where private companies invest large amounts of money to innovate, redesign or develop projects; In Mexico, it was the state-based centers and its universities that mainly focused on the largest number of workers devoted to science.

Science workers work in each of the areas of work that make up this complex system. There are teachers, many of whom are scientists and researchers who are responsible for passing on knowledge to new generations not only knowledge of a particular field, but also passing on their vision of the future to the next generation, supported by new developments and discoveries.

Researchers, technologists and scientists are directly involved in undertaking, to reach the frontiers of knowledge and testing innovative strategies for advancing the apparatus of science, first on a small scale in experimental factories, laboratories and experimental fields, and then transferring them to concrete products and developments. Along with them, administrators and managers work with great negotiation skills necessary for acquiring material resources and equipment. This vitally important field is often not seen as part of the work that makes the development of knowledge possible.

The higher specialization that science workers possess is the result of years of study, research and putting to the test the knowledge gained. All investment made by society in training these elements must, as a natural process, have an extension conducive to the development and growth of the less favorable sections of the population.

Rivera and his contemporaries were that generation of Mexicans who believed that science and education would make modern societies, including our own, abandon ignorance and poverty. Many science workers today hold to this belief, but not, unfortunately, many of those who direct their bureaucracy.