Scientists abroad exchange knowledge with Zacatecan youth at Science Clubs 2021

56 mins ago Mia Thompson

Zacatecas, Zack. – At the inauguration of the fifth edition of Science Clubs 2021, the Director General of the Zacatecan Council for Science, Technology and Innovation (Cosset), Agustín Enciso, highlighted the impact of this educational strategy that brings the entity the most advanced knowledge to strengthening scientific and technological vocations among young people.

In front of dozens of high school graduates, who are participating this summer in the second virtual edition of Science Clubs, he emphasized that the goal will be achieved thanks to the willingness of scholarship holders abroad to share their acquired knowledge in the postgraduate courses they implement. in France, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands.

From Monday through next Friday, four science clubs will be established, with current topics in climate change, nuclear physics, mechatronic engineering and atmospheric sciences, taught by experts, explained Cozcyt’s Director of Diffusion and Publication and President of the organization, Carlos Ivan Cabrera.

To repay their state for subsidies granted by the National Council for Science and Technology (Conacyt) and Cozcyt, at 10:00 am, doctors in the Netherlands and France, Claudia Yadira Muñoz and Anahi Segovia, respectively, began their Science Clubs Against Climate Change and Experimental Nuclear Physics.

Later, at noon, the basic mechatronic engineering and atmospheric sciences clubs also started: Learn About Our Atmosphere, led by PhD student, Alexis Hernandez; and the Leonardo Quirino Specialist Master’s degree in the United Kingdom and Switzerland, respectively.

Cabrera noted that courses for Zacatecan scholarship holders at Universities Paris-Saclay, Groningen, Bristol and Bern are free for participants selected after registering for the call launched by Cozcyt in early July.

More Stories

They found ‘millennium’ viruses in the Tibetan glacier – El Financiero

9 hours ago Mia Thompson

HM Hospitals welcomes the new promotion of medical and nursing residents

17 hours ago Mia Thompson

State Police Training in Tactical Medicine

1 day ago Mia Thompson

An index to classify the vulnerability of rainforests to climate and human impact

1 day ago Mia Thompson

Science.-Plastic sets an ‘evolutionary trap’ for baby turtles

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Curriculum knowledge is the ally of mathematicians

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Scientists abroad exchange knowledge with Zacatecan youth at Science Clubs 2021

56 mins ago Mia Thompson

A trick so you don’t get left in sight and don’t forget to answer

59 mins ago Leo Adkins

These are the requirements for travel to the United States due to the epidemic

4 hours ago Leland Griffith

Brazil has restored 1 million formal jobs so far in 2021

5 hours ago Mia Thompson

How far could Scarlett Johansson get if she wins the Disney lawsuit

5 hours ago Cynthia Porter