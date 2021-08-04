Scientists abroad exchange knowledge with Zacatecan youth at Science Clubs 2021



Zacatecas, Zack. – At the inauguration of the fifth edition of Science Clubs 2021, the Director General of the Zacatecan Council for Science, Technology and Innovation (Cosset), Agustín Enciso, highlighted the impact of this educational strategy that brings the entity the most advanced knowledge to strengthening scientific and technological vocations among young people.

In front of dozens of high school graduates, who are participating this summer in the second virtual edition of Science Clubs, he emphasized that the goal will be achieved thanks to the willingness of scholarship holders abroad to share their acquired knowledge in the postgraduate courses they implement. in France, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands.

From Monday through next Friday, four science clubs will be established, with current topics in climate change, nuclear physics, mechatronic engineering and atmospheric sciences, taught by experts, explained Cozcyt’s Director of Diffusion and Publication and President of the organization, Carlos Ivan Cabrera.

To repay their state for subsidies granted by the National Council for Science and Technology (Conacyt) and Cozcyt, at 10:00 am, doctors in the Netherlands and France, Claudia Yadira Muñoz and Anahi Segovia, respectively, began their Science Clubs Against Climate Change and Experimental Nuclear Physics.

Later, at noon, the basic mechatronic engineering and atmospheric sciences clubs also started: Learn About Our Atmosphere, led by PhD student, Alexis Hernandez; and the Leonardo Quirino Specialist Master’s degree in the United Kingdom and Switzerland, respectively.

Cabrera noted that courses for Zacatecan scholarship holders at Universities Paris-Saclay, Groningen, Bristol and Bern are free for participants selected after registering for the call launched by Cozcyt in early July.