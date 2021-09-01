Senegal started the African qualifiers for Qatar 2022 with a win

Senegal, one of the strongest teams on the continent, beat Togo from home 2-0 in Group H, in one of the matches kicking off from the African qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup, which will give five quotas.

The goals of Senegal, which participated in the 2002 (Korea and Japan) and 2018 (Russia) World Cups, were Sadio Mane (Liverpool’s English striker) and defender Abdou Diallo, Lionel Messi’s teammate in Paris Saint-Germain, of France.

For Group C, Central African Republic and Cape Verde tied 1-1. The result was the same for Guinea-Bissau – Guinea (1).

The South African qualifiers will be played in ten groups of four teams each. The ten winners of five qualifiers will meet directly for seats in the Qatar 2022 Championship.

The full history will run as follows:

Group A

Tomorrow: Niger – Burkina Faso and Algeria – Djibouti.

group b

Friday: Mauritania – Zambia and Tunisia – Equatorial Guinea.

group C

Today: Central African Republic 1 – Cape Verde 1.

Friday: Nigeria – Liberia.

group d

Friday: Mozambique – Ivory Coast and Cameroon – Malawi.

Group E

Today: Mali and Rwanda (later).

Tomorrow: Kenya – Uganda.

F . group

Today: Libya-Gabon and Egypt-Angola (later).

Group G

Friday: Zimbabwe – South Africa and Ghana – Ethiopia.

group h

Hoy: Senegal 2 – Togo 0.

Tomorrow: Namibia and Congo.

The first group

Today: Guinea-Bissau 1 – Guinea 1.

Tomorrow: Morocco – Sudan.

Grupo J.

Tomorrow: Democratic Republic of the Congo, Tanzania, Madagascar and Benin. (Tillam)