Tigres and Toluca will play a friendly match in the United States: date, time and stadium

The beginning of the octagon corresponding to CONCACAF qualifies for the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatarforced Grita Mexico Apertura 2021 To take a rest. Between September 2 and March 30, 2021, there will be several FIFA dates with the activities of the national teams motivates teams MX . League Don’t want to miss an opportunity and directions for business transfer.

for the second round of qualifiers in early October, Tigers UANL And Toluca They announced that they will play a friendly match in the United States. And they announced, through the official social networking sites, that they would take a “tour” in the neighboring country, and in this context, they would see the faces again, as happened weeks ago.

There is a very recent precedent: within the framework of the second day of Apertura 2021, The Red Devils, led by Hernan Cristante, defeated Miguel Herrera 3-1 At the Nemesio Diez Stadium. The goals of that match were scored by Raul Lopez, Alexis Canelo, Brian Samudio for the local team and Guido Pizarro for the North.

When does Tigres vs. Toluca friendly in the US?

As officially stated, Tigres UANL and Toluca You will collide in Prep match in court BBVA . Stadium from city Houston, Texas in the United States. This confrontation will be played in the south of the country of stars and stripes Saturday October 9 in a It’s 20:00 from central Mexico.

“We are back in Texas and on October 9 we will play a friendly in Houston against the Red Devils at TolucaFC as part of the #TigreTour.”The Vilnius posted on their Twitter account, while the Chorisros also did so through their communities.

