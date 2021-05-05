Seville can be crowned Rafa Nadal, Joan Mir or Ansu Fati tomorrow

On Thursday (7:00 pm), Seville will witness the virtual ceremony for the 2021 Laureus Awards, known as the “ Sports Oscars ”, in which the Spanish sport will be represented by tennis player Rafa Nadal, biker Joan Mir and soccer player. Ansu Fati.

The Balearic is among the nominees for the “ Best Male Athlete ”, thanks to his victory over Roland Garros XIII and the tie of 20 major championships for Roger Federer, and he will seek to win his fourth statuette after winning this statue in this category in 2011, in addition to the appearance of the In 2014 and “Vision” in 2006.

The world number two will now face stiff opposition in English personalities Lewis Hamilton, winner of his seventh F-1 world title and last year’s winner of “ ex aequo ” alongside Leo Messi, Bayern’s Polish striker Robert Lewandowski, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, NBA champion, Swedish Armand Duplantis, who broke the world record in outdoor pole vaulting for Sergey Popka with a 6.15-meter jump, and Kenyan athlete Joshua Chiptege, who broke the world record with 5,000 meters and 10,000 meters in 2020..

Besides Nadal, two other notable Spanish athletes of the year 2020 have received nominations, although both will have to fight for Laureus for the “ best reveal ”. Joan Mir, current world motorcycle champion with Suzuki, and Barcelona’s Spanish-Guinean striker Ansu Fati, will compete for this award against Tour de France winner Tadic Bojacar, and tennis players Dominique Thiem, champion of the League. US Open, Iga Swiatick, winner Brolan Garros, and Patrick Mahoms, midfielder for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Additionally, in the ‘Best Female Athlete’ category, nominees to succeed American gymnast Simon Biles are Dutch cyclist Anna van der Bregen, Italian figure skater Federica Brignoni, Kenyan athlete Brigid Kosje, Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka, and French footballer Wendy Renard and American basketball player Brianna Stewart.

On the other hand, in the “best team” category, Bayern Munich, who has won all national and international titles this season, will start as a favorite to exempt the South African rugby team from the record. The other favorites are the Mercedes team, the Los Angeles Lakers, Liverpool, the Argentine rugby team and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Finally, Americans Daniel Bard (baseball), Alex Morgan (soccer), Max Parrott (snowboarding), Michaela Schiffrin (skating), Alex Smith (American football), and Japanese Kento Momota (badminton) are nominees for Best Return . The “Box Girls Kenya”, “Kick For More” and “Colombianitos Foundation” projects will compete for the Laureus Sport for Good Award, which is awarded for their work in solidarity and for equality and social inclusion.