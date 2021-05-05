Paula Padosa prolongs her dream in Caja Mágica

Madrid, May 5. (Europe Press) –

Catalan tennis player Paula Padosa became the first Spanish player in the history of the Mutua Madrid Open to reach the semi-finals of the tournament after beating Swiss Belinda Bencic 6-4 7-5 on Wednesday in a wonderful match.

Padosa, Roland Garros Junior Champion in 2015, continues to expand her dream in the capital, as she has not even won this edition a match in Caja Mágica and where she is now on the verge of what will be her first major career finale.

After a tough match in the second round against Latvian Anastasia Sevastova, the Spanish came out with extreme determination on the stadium Arancha Sanchez, with the help of a rest day that allowed her to face her favorite eighth challenge in the best way. It was defeated a few weeks ago on the clay of Charleston (USA).

Badusa signed the impressive first set, with great reliability and barely making mistakes. Assertive in the serve, he threatened the rest and managed to break early to gain an advantage on the scoreboard, but Pensic showed he is moving well as well in that scenario, as he was in the semi-finals in 2019, regaining the defect to level four. . However, the Catalan did not lose focus, broke again and was not forgiven for winning the first set.

The second also started in the best way for Girona, who took another “break” and although he had the ball to advance 3-0 and serve, Pencic saved the situation and managed to counterbalance the shock that was leveling the limit.

Padosa remained solid in service and gave her a wonderful “pass” “break” in the eleventh inning to pass later to the semi-finals, where she faced the winner in the duel between Ashley Barty and Petra Kvitova.