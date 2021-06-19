Skin cancer: know the symptoms and characteristics

There are three common types of skin cancer, the most serious of which are. | Photo: Internet.

recent actor Eduardo Capitello revealed that he had skin cancer, But What is this disease and what are its symptoms and characteristics? On Unotv.com We tell you everything you need to know about this condition.

What is skin cancer?

In general, the United States Centers for Disease Control (CDC) defines cancer As a disease in which the cells of the body begin to multiply uncontrollably.

In Mexico, it is estimated that there are 128,000 new cases each year cancer of various kinds, according to the Islamic Courts Union. | Photo: Internet.

When this process originates in the epidermis, the upper layer of skin, it’s called skin cancer, which is kind The most common type of cancer in the United States.

Out Three types of skin cancer Most common:

basal cell carcinoma

aspenoid carcinoma

skin cancer

The basal cell carcinoma and the Spanish cancer They begin in the basal and squamous cells of the skin respectively, and both have a high chance of recovery, although they can be disfiguring and expensive to treat.

in case if skin cancerThis begins in cells called melanocytes, and is considered The most dangerous type of cancerBecause it is responsible for more deaths.

Syndrome

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention Not all skin cancers are created equalHowever, they have indicated that some symptoms may occur such as:

The presence of new skin lesions

Sores that don’t heal

Changes in moles in asymmetry, borders, color and size

So it is recommended that Before any change in the skin, consult a medical professional.

What can cause skin cancer?

most cases skin cancer Caused by excessive exposure to UV (UV) from the sun, tanning beds, or sunlamps, because this type of radiation can damage skin cells.

Short-term, UV rays can cause sunburnوقOver time, changes in skin texture, premature aging, and sometimes cancer.

risk factors

It can cause skin cancer to anyoneHowever, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) notes that there are specific characteristics that present a greater risk of suffering, such as:

Clear skin

Skin that burns easily, reddens, freckles, or feels sore in the sun

blue or green eyes

blonde or red hair

Certain types of moles or many moles

A family history of skin cancer

advanced age

How do we avoid skin cancer?

Regardless of risk factors, medical experts recommend the following: