Snow continues to fall heavily due to the winter storm in the United States

An ice eruption extends from Dallas, Texas, to New York City, But meteorologists say the heat is finally on the horizon in the southeast.

Friday’s storm is concentrated on the coast, With

Heavy rain in North and South Carolina, icy mix in

Central Atlantic and snow from New Jersey to Massachusetts.

Meanwhile, a severe freeze warning is in effect

Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi, with freezing temperatures.

According to national meteorologists, the frosts are expected to rise

In the afternoon and evening, when temperatures begin to rise slowly

during the Weekend.

Meanwhile, this morning about 200,000 homes in Texas

Recovering electrical energy, after severe outages

Sources said that snow has fallen in recent days in large areas of the country

Sites.

Millions of people do not have clean water in their homes And the

Residents reported looking for food or bottled water

They found in stores with empty shelves and long lines.

When firefighters broke into an apartment building

In the San Antonio area on Thursday, Their efforts hindered

By taps frozen.

Extreme cold in recent days has caused many homes

Freezing and rupture of the main tubes And residential water,

Creating a mess for the facility, explained Toby Baker, director

Executive Director of the Texas Environmental Quality Commission.

The state works with the federal government to integrate them

Mobile laboratories to help solve the problem.

Tonight I called Governor Greg Abbott to discuss the situation

Present in Texas and identifying the ways in which we can support

President Joe Biden said in Cairo: “He is recovering from this storm.”

Your Twitter account. I made it clear to the governor that I would work tirelessly to have him

A country has what they need. “

This air emergency has followed a death before At least 26 peopleAmong them, 3 died in accidents related to carbon monoxide, in addition to A.

Driver who collided with a snow plow.

At least 20 cities were known to have suffered from the temperatures

The coldest in its history is last Tuesday, February 16th.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS for its acronym for

English), nearly 2,000 injury records were already shattered last week

Temperatures.

(With information from Ansa)