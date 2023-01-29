Soul Game: What is the sequel to Snow Girl Books | Netflix Series | fame

“snow girl” is a series that recently premiered on Netflix and the suspenseful story is Based on the homonymous novel written by Javier Castillo. Within the franchise, the book that continues on The Adventures of Journalist Luke It is the “soul game” and here we tell you what it is all about.

Technically, the novel no sequel about the case of the girl Amaya Martin who disappeared, each of which is conclusive in its own right. however, It takes place in the same universe and some characters appear again The main ones, like the one played by Melina Smit on the screens.

Javier Castillo is a 35-year-old Spanish writer who became one of the best-selling novelists in his country after publishing his first book “El día que se perdió la sanity” on Kindle, after being rejected by several publishing houses.

His most recent novel was “The Soul Game”.which he published in March 2021. Although he is from Spain, all of his stories are set in the United States.

What is the soul game?

“Soul Game” is also about another crime in which a woman is a victim. In this case, a 15-year-old named Allison Hernandez appears crucified in suburban New York.

Coincidentally, Miren Triggs (who appears as Miren Rojas in the Netflix series) is giving her book when a stranger leaves her an envelope with a picture of a girl who disappeared 9 years ago. The gagged girl is inside a truck.

“There seems to be nothing connected at first but we gradually see how both cases have a religious overtoneexplained the author for page two.

Who are the “Soul Game” characters?

Triggs look: An investigative journalist who used to work for the Manhattan Press but is now a successful writer. However, feeling alienated from the press makes her want to investigate again.

An investigative journalist who used to work for the Manhattan Press but is now a successful writer. However, feeling alienated from the press makes her want to investigate again. Jim Schmoire: Journalism professor who tutored Mirren and was also in “The Snow Girl”. It strives for an independent press, but is constrained by pressure from the powers that be.

Journalism professor who tutored Mirren and was also in “The Snow Girl”. It strives for an independent press, but is constrained by pressure from the powers that be. Ben Miller: Head of the FBI’s Missing Persons Unit in charge of the search for Allison Hernandez.

Mirren Rojas investigates the girl’s crime in the Spanish series “La chica de nieve” (Image: Netflix)

A chronological order to read The Travels of Javier Castillo

“The Day I Lost My Mind” (2017) The Day Love Was Lost (2018) “Everything That Happened With Miranda Huff” (2019) “Snow Girl” (2020) “Soul Game” (2021)

“Snow Girl”, Will It Have Another Season?

So far, The streaming giant has not made any announcements about the future of the Spanish seriesBut as we saw in the final chapter, Merrin’s story is far from over, especially after she receives a mysterious message.

At the end of the first season of “The Snow Girl”The identity of Amaya Martin’s kidnapper is revealed in the fifth episode, in reality showing the point of view of the people who took the girl. Although the officials try not to be discovered, Merrin finds his place. More information here.

Fact Sheet “Snow Girl”