Spain’s schedule for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on Tuesday, August 3, 2021

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics will face their last date. This Tuesday, August 3, will be especially important for the Spanish delegation, as there are up to eight opportunities to expand the medal table in sports such as rowing, sailing, boxing or football. All competitions can be followed in 1, Teledeporte, Eurosport and through live vanguard.

The Council of Europe is confident that team sports, sailing, rowing and karate backs will allow them to reach, at least, 17 medals in Rio 2016. In rowing, Teresa Portela and the couple Caetano and Pablo Martinez will have the possibility to climb to the podium.

On the waters of Sea Forest Portela compete for the women’s K1 200 final at 04.37 CET, while García and Martínez compete for the men’s C2 1000 final at 04.53.

While sailing, good news is expected from Enoshima Bay. The activity had to be suspended on Monday due to lack of wind, but the Spanish four’s presence in the crucial regatta (medal race) could hold some metal. Támara Echegoyen and Paula Barceló (Female FX 49er, 05.33hr), Diego Botín and Iago López (Male 49er, 06.33hr), Joan Cardona (Finnish male, 07.33hr) and Tara Pacheco and Florian Tritille (Nacra 17 mixed, 08.33hr) they Spanish candidates.

This is Tuesday

Spain aspires to be on the podium in rowing, sailing, boxing or football

In boxing, Gabriel Escobar fought on Tuesday in a flyweight (-52kg) quarter-final match against Kazakhstan’s Saken Pepusinov at 10.48. If you win, you have a guaranteed minimum bronze.

Football can win a medal if you can beat hosts Japan (1 pm). Being in the semi-finals, he will still have a chance to rise to the podium in case of defeat.

Ricky Rubio, the star of the Spanish national team, will try to stop the United States Kiyoshi Ota / Efe

In addition to these medal options, Spain can put others on the right track in men’s handball if they beat Sweden in the quarter-finals (6:15 a.m.), in men’s basketball against the always-mighty United States in the same round (6:40 a.m.) and In the women’s water polo, against China (8:30 am), also in the quarter-finals.