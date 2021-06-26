Spanish and Belgian scientists work to bring science closer to society with a sense of humor

This content was published on Jun 26, 2021 – 08:47

Brussels, June 26 (EFE). – Spanish and Belgian scientists are implementing various projects in which they use humor, entertainment and advocacy of equality as tools to bring science closer to society and spread the importance of scientific knowledge among young people.

Representatives of various scientific publishing projects met this week, in a webinar organized by the Embassy of Spain in Belgium, to expose the work they are doing in order to make science accessible to all citizens.

How does coffee help us wake up? Q How does gene editing work? These are some of the questions that Sandra Ortonops, biomedical scientist and author of the “La Hiperactina” YouTube channel, explains in a simple and entertaining way.

The goal of the Ortonobes project is to help its audience understand how the human body works, especially the very young.

This Spanish biomedicine also teaches what it means to be a scientist and offers some advice for those who are studying or want to study topics related to biological sciences.

On the other hand, thanks to art and entertainment, the Spanish Big Van Ciencia project promotes scientific culture and turns science communication into an attractive product for all kinds of audiences.

Big Van Ciencia and biomedical doctor Helena Gonzalez have delved into the educational project he is implementing in schools and institutes, where they are trying to “turn young people into science communicators, so that they spread knowledge in their community.”

Similarly, Big Van Ciencia Projects Director Oriol Marimont noted that they use art to generate dialogue and use humor because in this way they create a conversation that “puts scholars and young people on the same level,” encouraging their participation and interest in the topic.

In addition, Gonzalez stressed that through this project they also seek to eliminate stereotypes, both social and gendered, that children and young adults have about scientists.

Along the same lines, Christine Bingen, Soapbox Science project coordinator in Brussels and physicist at the Royal Belgian Institute of Astronautics, emphasized that society’s perception of scientists must change.

“Not all scientists are white-haired, slightly disheveled and bespectacled men,” stressed Bingen, who explained that Soapbox Science’s goal is to demonstrate that there are other professional models, that enhance the work of both women and men. Dual scholars.

In this sense, Bingen emphasized that the fact that there are more females in science is not just a matter of fairness, but studies show that gender parity “increases the creativity and quality of work of scientific teams.”

The Counselor for Culture and Science at the Spanish Embassy in Belgium, Serge Fary, highlighted the importance of the exchange of experiences between Spanish and Belgian scientific publishers, who are taking science out of the laboratory. EFE

