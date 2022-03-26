Spanish and Latin American cinema choose awards at the Berlinale

This content was published on February 10, 2022 – 11:53

Elena Garros

Berlin, February 10 (EFE). – Spanish and Latin American cinema will have an important presence in the Berlinale with three films fighting for the Golden Bear and various films in parallel sections, with most of its directors present in this edition. Face to face commitment

Tomorrow, the Spanish participation in the festival will kick off with the Mexican-Argentine film “Robe of the Gems”, the first feature film in which the Bolivian Natalia Lopez Gallardo will seek to win the Golden Bear and also be nominated for the best debut film.

Another nominee for Best First Film, “Cinco Lopetos” by Spanish director Alauda Ruiz de Azoa, will open, with Laya Costa and Susie Sanchez, on Friday, Spain’s participation in the Berlinale, within the Panorama section.

The first three episodes of “Iosi, the Repentant Spy” by Argentine Daniel Borman, the 2004 Silver Bear for “El abrazo parted” and the regular face of the festival, are the premiere of a Spanish film tomorrow that will also open the section of the Berlinale series.

Two Spanish films will also compete for the Golden Bear award: “Alcarràs” by Carla Simon, the award for best first film in 2017 for “Estiu 1993” (“Summer 1993”), within the Generation section, dedicated to the cinema of children and youth, in addition to the film “A year, one night.” by Isaki Lakista.

In addition to “Robe of Gems” and “Cinco lobitos”, among the nominees for the best cinematography are the Argentine film “Sublime” by Mariano Biasin, included in the generation section, and the Brazilian film “Fogaréu” by Flavia Neves.

Meanwhile, the Spanish film “El sembrador de estrellas” by Luis Patiño, which premiered in 2020 in Berlin with “Lúa Vermella” in the Forum section, and Gerard Orten Castelvi’s “Agrilogistics”, will compete for the Bear Award for Best Film. Short.

The Peruvian film “Heroínas” by Marina Herrera will also compete for best short film, the Brazilian film “Manha de Domingo” (“Sunday Morning”) by Bruno Ribeiro, as well as the film “Four Nights” by Deepak Roniar, a US-Mexico-Nepal co-production.

On the other hand, Argentine director Gastón Solnicki’s “A Little Love Package” will compete for the best film, best director and the special prize awarded by the jury of the Encounters section created in 2020 to give more space to different stories. Models and documentaries in the official selection.

Among the nominees for Best Documentary Feature are the Colombian-Chilean-Romanian joint film “Alice” by Claire Weiskopf and Nicholas van Himmelrick from Inside a Gil, as well as “My Two Voices” by Colombian-Canadian Lina Rodriguez, in the Forum section.

The generation also has its own awards – the Crystal Bears Award and the International Jury Awards, for both Best Film and Best Short Film – for which all films shown in this section qualify.

In the children’s category (Jill Caplus), the Mexican feature film “Kingdom of God” by Claudia Saint Luce, the short film “Alma y Paz” (Mexico, USA) and “Una Abrendes Invisible” (Argentina), by Emilia Herbst.

The youth category (Generation 14plus) includes, in addition to “Sublime” and “Alis”, the feature film “Beba” by Rebeca Huntt, a Mexican-American co-production.

On the other hand, Argentine director Lucrecia Martel returns to the Berlinale for her short documentary “Terminal Norte” starring singer Giulietta Lasso, and other music.

Panorama will also screen the Mexican film “El norte sobre el emporio”, the third feature film by Alejandra Marques Abela.

The Forum section, dedicated to experimental cinema, includes in its program the Argentine films “Camouflage” by Jonathan Berel, the film “The Middle Ages” by Alejo Mogilansky and Luciana Acuña; As well as the Chilean “veteran” of Jerónimo Rodriguez.

From Brazil come “Três tigres tristes” by Gustavo Vinagre and “Mato Seco im Chamas” (“Burning dry land”) by Adderley Quiros and Joanna Pimenta, co-produced with Portugal.

Spain will be present in this section with the co-production “After Water” by Dan Comlin, “O Trio im Me Flat” by Rita Azevedo Gomez, as well as the installation “Black Beauty: For Shamanic Cinema”, by Grace Ndereto (Extended Forum).

The expanded Forum section, which includes disciplines beyond cinematography, such as plastic arts, theatre, performance, music and media, includes the Brazilian film “O dente do dragão” (“Dragon Tooth”) by Colombian director Rafael Castanheira Barrod co-produced by Portuguese “Yarocamina” by Andres Jurado and an installation ” The Walking Way” by Brazilian Paula Gaitan.

On the other hand, the Spanish Chiara Marañón, Director of Content at MUBI, is part of the jury of the Encounters Department.

Bolivian photographer Daniela Cagias received the 2021 Goya Award for Best Cinematography for her work in “Las Ninas” by Pilar Palomero, and Mexican director Samuel Quiche Luppo, the Gilles Caplus International Jury Grand Prix and the La Prize. Paz and “Los Lobos” form the Jury of Gilles Caplus. EFE

