“The Squid Game” and new details about the second season on Netflix

Several vulnerable people who are in dire need of money receive a mysterious invitation. In a secret location, 456 contestants from all walks of life participate in the games to win 45.6 billion won. (Netflix)

after its release, squid game (squid game) It became the most successful title in history Netflix. your creator, Hwang Dong HyukHe spent 10 years trying this script until he finally had the chance to shoot the series and make it one of the best productions in South Korea. Shortly after the premiere, speculation began about the second season and the news was later confirmed by the same platform.

Dong Hyuk explained that in order to develop the original plot, he spent a lot of time focusing on crafting this engaging narrative and layering the characters. in conversation with Korea Timesdeclared that this time he would love to have a team of writers and explore the other side of the coin, that is, delve into the lives of those responsible for making these games possible and reveal their exact origin.

Lee Jung-jae will return in the second season of “The Squid Game”. (Netflix)

Recently, the South Korean director and his team were present at the Producers Guild Awards, in the United States, and he was asked what he will appear in the upcoming episodes. “ There will be more great games, that’s all I can say confirmed in response to Delivery time. “I’m still brainstorming and collecting ideas for season two. I haven’t started writing yet. “.

As mentioned, some of the cast members squid game They would be beyond the sequel’s appeal, due to seeing their fictional on-screen peers die. “number [regresarán]because most of them died,” he stressed. Can they appear again through flashback? He added, “I will try something to bring them back to the second season.”

Hwang Dong-hyuk has written and directed the South Korean series which has been a huge hit all over the world. (Netflix)

In this sense, Hwang Dong Hyuk He admitted that he would like to recreate the character of actress Kang Sae Byuk Ho Yeon Jung. “Let’s say he probably had a twin sister, you’ll see,” she added, between laughs: “I can change my hair color. Let’s do a little bit like plastic surgery.” At the moment, there are no further details on when filming for the second installment will begin.

The South Korean Fiction That Made History on Netflix

In September 2021, squid game I got to the Netflix catalog and quickly focused on a large community of viewers who couldn’t stop talking about what they watched. The phenomenon was growing more and more to position itself among the most watched in the entire world, surpassing other successes such as Stealing moneyAnd the lupine And the elite in total 1.65 billion hours were watched in the first 28 days.

Actress Jung Ho-Yeon (Kang Sae-Byeok in the novel) could return to the cast for Season 2, the author revealed. (Netflix)

according to service flow, All the tests are traditional Korean games for children Like "green light, red light", but the losers die. Who will get the prize and what is the point of this game?

Based on the social problem South Koreathe production attracted the audience with honesty and brazenness to measure how far humans can go to achieve a full life in a globalized and capitalist world, the same world that surrounds everyone in the circle of money. Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo, O Yeong-su, HoYeon Jung, Heo Sung-tae, Kim Joo-ryoung And the Anupam Tripathi They made up the main cast in the first season.

