Bad Vegan is a true crime documentary series that you must watch on Netflix

The Netflix true crime documentary series Bad Vigan is taking the world by storm

A new Netflix documentary series is gaining popularity in the first seven days of its launch on the streaming platform, so could it be the new Tinder scammer?

Bad Vegetarian is the new documentary series real crime From Netflix consists of four chapters. This production delves into the story of Sarma Meingallis, the former celebrity owner of a popular vegetarian restaurant, Pure Food and Wine, in New York City. Then she started dating Shane Fox (real name Anthony Strangis), a con artist who claims he can make Mengalis and her dog immortal, which is just the tip of the iceberg.

The series The Bad Vegan directed by Chris Smith, is best known for his work on Fyre: The Exclusive Party That Never Happened and for being the executive producer of Tiger King. And now, Bad Vigan could be his next hit, as it’s already sweeping the Netflix charts, both in the UK and the US. In the first five days, it was watched over 27 million hours.

Over the past week, he’s been vying for first place with Ryan Reynolds’ new movie, The Adam Project, and Is it Cake?; A reality show about contestants who guess (yes, you guessed right) whether it’s a cake or not. I think it’s fair to say that Bad Vegan has more depth.

Trailer for Bad Vegan: Fame. Forgery. fugitives. It’s a roller coaster with an amazing hook that grabs you and tempts you to watch the series. No wonder it garnered over 1.3 million views.

We see the typical speech of the people who worked in the restaurant and the many rumors told by the people of the area. About what goes on behind doors. But then Netflix outdone itself, revealing that it made Meingallis in the documentary. We only see a snapshot with the words: “What happened to you”. And there the trailer ends.

Image credit: Netflix

if it was Italian Serie A Whether or not it rose to the occasion is up for debate, but whoever made this trailer needs a raise. Plus, it has a 100% like on Rotten Tomatoes from 15 critics (at the time of writing), so it’s a thing.

I’m currently in the middle of the streak, completely baffled by the actions of so many people that come up. It’s also crazy that Alec Baldwin is involved (not that he needs more bad publicity now). But I think Bad Vegan would have been better as a two-hour movie, rather than a 45-60-minute four-episode series. This will help improve speed and remove fillers.

Bad Vegan is now available on Netflix and joins the extensive catalog of series to watch on the platform. Are you looking for more options? Well, we have compiled a file Best new movies To watch from Netflix in March 2022, including one of the best Spider-Man movies.