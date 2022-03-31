Special dedication to Martino and the classification of Mexico, which with the United States can be a competitor to Argentina

The last two sessions not decided before the lottery FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 They went logically. Because there was no mathematical miracle and MexicoWith a special dedication to the Argentine coach Gerardo Tata MartinoHe got his ticket with United Stateafter hitting savior Despite the defeat Costa Ricarespectively.

At the Azteca stadium that was seen by little in the audience as a symbol of Martino’s management disapproval, “Tri” left no doubts and settled the story in the first half: Auriel Antona And the Raul Jimenezpen, they turned.

The Mexicans who put Martino back on the bench after his absence due to health reasons against Honduras, Reached the round of 16 in the last seven editions of the World Cup They quarreled, and they will have in their Qatar The seventeenth experiment (Eighth in a row).

For Tata, it will be his second ecumenical appointment after his arrival with Paraguay South Africa 2010where he had to mistreat him Spain Later world champion in the quarter-finals.

Juan Vargas celebrates Costa Rica’s second goal against the United States. Photo: Reuters/Mila Lopez.

United State Bittersweet finished his way to the playoffs. After mistakenly celebrating the classification last Sunday, they ratified their ticket despite the 0-2 loss to Costa Rica, which tied them on points but had to settle for the playoff due to a worse goal difference (+11 vs +5).

The match, which was held at the National Stadium in San Jose, was decided by goals from John Paul Vargas (51) and Anthony Contreras (60). Costa Rica celebrated reaching the qualifiers in June in Qatar with a solo start against it New Zealand– Because at one point it was very complicated in the last octagon, but with 19 points from the last 21 And the Only two goals against her At that time, they achieved their goal.

Mexico and the United States will be based in Pot 2 From the draw that will take place on Friday from 1:00 pm in Doha, Qatar They may be rivals for the Argentine national team in the first round.

In the other matches from the last date, Canada has already qualified, Stumbled upon his visit to Panama 1-0. He scored the goal of the match, which was held at Rommel Fernandez Stadium Gabriel Torres (49).

Canada coach John Herdman indicated that the defeat against Panama should be taken As learning to improve. “Every time we lose a match, we learn from the defeat and we have to improve and know how to get a match like today, where we lose”stated at a press conference.

finally, Jamaica came from behind against Honduras 2-1In a duel between countries that no longer have a chance to reach Qatar 2022. Angel Tejeda The guests put in front, a penalty kick in the 18th minute. Leon Bailey corresponding to the same path in 39 and Raphael Morrison He scored in the added second minute of that first half to give the Reggae Boyz the win.

Jamaica reached 11 points to beat El Salvador and finish sixth in the octagonal final from a tie. Honduras, in the background with four units.