CONCACAF Qualifiers: The United States and Mexico have already qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar

00:09. Canada, Mexico and the United States are already in Qatar 2022

Mexico beat El Salvador 2-0El Tri climbs up the division with 28 points in the last eight table of CONCACAF qualifiers, and Confirms its pass to Qatar 2022 behind Canada. Also, despite the decrease in United State Against Costa Rica 2-0, it ranks third and goes straight into November. For its part, Costa Rica should play a playoff match in June against New Zealand.

Mexico has qualified and will play in Qatar 2022 (Credit: Twitter / @SC_ESPN)

11:45 p.m. Mexico lets third goal window slip

In the 50th minute, Raul Jimenez missed Mexico’s third goal after not shooting well inside the area. Meanwhile, Costa Rica and the United States remained 2-0, respectively.

(Credit: Twitter / @tudnmex) Mexico miss out on third goal prospect

11:35 pm Mexico fans celebrate the possibility of passing it to the Qatar World Cup 2022

As a result of the match, fans on social networks cannot contain their joy and hope is growing that El Tricolor will be able to play in the World Cup in November.

Mexican fans are excited that their team will play in the Qatar 2022 World Cup (Photo: Twitter Capture / @metan_alainez)

11:27 p.m. In less than ten minutes, Costa Rica scored again

In the 59th minute, Anthony Contreras put the ball into the goal and Puts Costa Rica 2-0 to the United States. On the other hand, Mexico and El Salvador maintained 2-0 respectively.

Costa Rica scored the second goal against the United States (Credit: Twitter / @fedefutbolcrc)

11:22 pm Costa Rica scores the first goal against the United States

in the 51st minute Juan Pablo Vargas did Costa Rica’s first goal against the United States. In the meantime, Mexico is still in its fight against El Salvador for a place in Qatar 2022.

Costa Rica has opened registrations to the United States (Credit: Twitter / @fedefutbolcrc)

10:56 pm Mexico scores the second goal of the night and enters Qatar 2022

in the 43rd minute Raul Jimenez scored the second goal of the match It puts Mexico in contention for the World Cup in November. Meanwhile, the first half ended and the United States and Costa Rica remained 0-0.

Mexico scored the second goal in the match against El Salvador

22:40. Mexican fans celebrate Aurel Antona’s goal in the stands

Thousands of green scarves were waved on the field after Orel Antona’s goal. And the fans celebrated that if the result is preserved, Mexico will already be in Qatar 2022 in November.

Mexican fans celebrate Aurel Antona’s goal in the stands

22:29. Mexico scores the first goal in the match and approaches Qatar 2022

in the 16th minute Aurel Antona scored the first goal in the match, And puts the Mexican national team with one foot in Qatar 2022. Meanwhile, in a similar fashion, Costa Rica tied 0-0 with the United States.

Mexico scores the first goal in the match and approaches Qatar 2022

22:00. Guillermo Ochoa asks fans to “calm down”

The capital of the Mexican national team, Guillermo Ochoa, held the microphone before the start of the whistle Ask the fans to enjoy the game in peace. also reviewed ESPN3However, El Tri has already had to play behind closed doors on previous occasions.

Image source Instagram / @yosoy8a Guillermo Ochoa asked fans to enjoy the game quietly.

9:30 pm. “Tata” Martino reveals how the El Tri squad will be measured against El Salvador

Gerardo “Tata” Martino revealed the identity of the 11 players that Mexico will face with El Salvador to achieve the pass to Qatar 2022. Eric Gutierrez will replace Hector Herrera After the latter reached the limit of the yellow card.

“Tata” Martino named the Mexican national team squad for the El Salvador match

21:00. What scenario does Mexico need to enter Qatar 2022?

The tricolor comes from his victory over Honduras with a minimal difference as a visitor at the Metropolitan Olympic Stadium and adding 25 points in the eight table, which puts them third in the standings. In the event of winning or drawing, he will secure his place directly. However, if he loses, he will have to hope that Costa Rica does not defeat the United States so as not to go to the annex area.

By the slightest difference, Mexico beat Honduras at the Metropolitan Olympic Stadium (Credit: AS USA)

8:30 pm. When was the last time Mexico and El Salvador met in the CONCACAF qualifiers

Mexico and El Salvador met for the last time October 2021 at the Cuscatlan stadium in San Salvador. On that occasion, he crushed El Tre 2-0 To the local people, Hector Moreno and Nestor Araujo scored goals, and a penalty kick from Raul Jimenez.

During the CONCACAF qualifiers, Mexico and El Salvador met for the last time in San Salvador

20:00. In social networks, they demand the resignation of “Tata” Martino

Hours before the start of the match between Mexico and El Salvador, social networks appeared The indignation of the fans Gerardo “Tata” MartinoAnd they thought he should resign as national team coach. Today they kicked him out.via one user, while another stated: When will he be expelled? Please, after this match announce the return of Miguel Herrera“.

Via social media, they requested the resignation of Gerardo “Tata” Martino (Image source: Twitter)

7:30 pm and “Tata” Martino will be the biggest absentee in the match

The coach of the Mexican-Argentine football team Gerardo “Tata” Martino will not be able to manage his team this Wednesday In the CONCACAF World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifiers due to a medical recommendation for eye problems.

Mexico coach Gerardo Martino during a CONCACAF World Cup qualifier match against the United States at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City, March 24, 2022 (Photo by ALFREDO ESTRELLA / AFP) Alfredo Star – Agence France-Presse

7:00 pm. Mexico reached the last day in third place in the last eight table of CONCACAF

The road from Mexico to Qatar 2022 is longer than Tata Martino, the team and the fans thought. Tri reaches the last date of the CONCACAF qualifiers without qualifying. On Wednesday, El Salvador will host the Azteca Stadium, and You will need at least one drawing To enter the struggle for the World Cup.